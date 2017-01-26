Tennis

When is the 2017 Australian Open final?

SI Wire
an hour ago

The men's and women's finals for the 2017 Australian Open will take place this weekend. 

Serena Williams will meet Venus Williams in the women's final, which will take place on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET. Serena is looking to win her 23rd Grand Slam title, which would be an Open Era record. 

Venus Williams last won a Slam title at Wimbledon in 2008. 

On the men's side, Roger Federer advanced to the final on Thursday with a five–set victory over Stan Wawrinka. Federer will play either Rafael Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov. 

Federer hasn't won a Slam since Wimbledon in 2012. 

The men's final will take place on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET. 

Both matches will be televised by ESPN. 

