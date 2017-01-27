Tennis

What channel is the Australian Open final?

SI Wire
23 minutes ago

The 2017 Australian Open is down to its final weekend, and four tennis legends remain. 

On the women's side, Venus and Serena Williams will meet in the final. The men's final is set to feature Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. 

The women's final will take place on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET. The men's final will start on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. ET. 

Venus hasn't won a Slam since 2008, when she beat her sister at Wimbledon. Serena is looking for her 23rd major title, which would give her sole possession of the Open Era record. 

Federer hasn't won the Australian Open since 2010. Nadal last won the tournament in 2009, when he beat Federer in the final. 

Viewing information for both matches is below. 

TV information

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

