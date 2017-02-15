Tennis star Genie Bouchard lost a Super Bowl bet due to overconfidence that the Atlanta Falcons would finish off the New England Patriots. On Wednesday night, she made good on that bet by taking the Patriots fan to a Nets game on Tuesday night at the Barclays Center.

@geniebouchard if patriots win we go on a date? — TW1 (@punslayintwoods) February 6, 2017

The New England Patriots pulled off the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history with 31 unanswered points in the second half.

Bouchard's bet went viral on Twitter that night and she promised that she would not back out.

She tweeted that she learned her lesson: "Never bet against Tom Brady."

She shared a video on her way to the Barclays Center.

Bouchard is among the athletes that appear in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.