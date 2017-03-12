These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Canadian Vasek Pospisil stunned top-ranked Andy Murray in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, 6-4, 7-6 on Saturday.

"I knew it was a longshot, obviously," he said. "It doesn’t happen every day. I felt like i had the ability to do, but going through it is another thing.

"I just tried to stay composed. I know Andy, with his serve, can give you a chance to break back, so I tried to stay composed and keep fighting."

"I think I'm going to have to move here now," he adds. "I always feel at home playing here. I don't know what else to say" #BNPPO17 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 12, 2017

For Murray, it marked the fourth time in his career he fell in the second round of the tournament.

“I don't know exactly why it is because at practice here I play well,” he said. “I really don't know what I haven't played my best here.”

"Today it wasn't so much the serve-volley that was the problem, it was my own serve." No.1 Murray looks for answers regarding l. to Pospisil — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 12, 2017

Pospisil, ranked 129th in the world, moves on to the third round, where he'll face Dusan Lajovic who took down No. 30 Feliciano Lopez on Saturday.