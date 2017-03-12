Tennis

Vasek Pospisil shocks World No. 1 Andy Murray at Indian Wells

More Sports
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Canadian Vasek Pospisil stunned top-ranked Andy Murray in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, 6-4, 7-6 on Saturday.

"I knew it was a longshot, obviously," he said. "It doesn’t happen every day. I felt like i had the ability to do, but going through it is another thing.

"I just tried to stay composed. I know Andy, with his serve, can give you a chance to break back, so I tried to stay composed and keep fighting." 

 

For Murray, it marked the fourth time in his career he fell in the second round of the tournament. 

“I don't know exactly why it is because at practice here I play well,” he said. “I really don't know what I haven't played my best here.”

Pospisil, ranked 129th in the world, moves on to the third round, where he'll face Dusan Lajovic who took down No. 30 Feliciano Lopez on Saturday.

