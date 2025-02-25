Anthony Edwards Limped Through Tunnel After Clutch Block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
After the Minnesota Timberwolves erased a 25-point deficit to send Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder into overtime, star forward Anthony Edwards came up with an incredibly clutch defensive play, blocking Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's potential, go-ahead layup with 13 seconds remaining in the game to preserve Minnesota's lead and eventual 131-128 win.
According to Edwards himself, the game-saving feat occurred despite an injury. The Timberwolves star was caught on camera celebrating the victory as he walked through the bowels of the Paycom Center.
"Superman with the block! With a bad calf!" Edwards exclaimed.
The Timberwolves star could then be seen limping as he trekked his way to the visitor's locker room.
Here's video of the moment, courtesy of Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune.
Edwards was dealing with groin soreness at the All-Star break, an injury that caused him to miss the league's new-look All-Star Game. Judging by Edwards's words, this seems to be a different injury.
With four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and three-time All-Star Julius Randle sidelined due to injuries, the Timberwolves needed whatever a banged-up Edwards could provide against the Western Conference's best.
While he struggled with his shot throughout much of the night, he came up with a big-time defensive play when it mattered most.