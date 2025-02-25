Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch Sounds Off on Officiating Issues vs. Thunder
The Minnesota Timberwolves were able to log an enormous road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. Chris Finch's side was able to rebound from a 25-point deficit with a furious comeback and Anthony Edwards sealed the deal with clutch block in overtime.
It was a reminder of just how scary Minnesota can be and how much swagger Edwards can muster when everything is coming up T-Wolves. They are more than capable of a deep march into the Western Conference bracket but at 32-27 need to improve their seeding to avoid some of the big boys at the top of the standings.
Like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who apparently present greater challenges than the sum of their parts, as Finch lamented postgame.
"It's so frustrating to play this team because they foul a ton," he said. "They foul all the time. And you can't really touch Shai [GIlgeous-Alexander]."
This is probably a smart move as it gets the idea into officials' heads that there's some inequity. And people who have nothing better to do can run with the narrative that Oklahoma City gets all the calls and no one is allowed to breath on Shai. A heady play should these two meet in a series.
If this matters at all, OKC was whistled for 30 fouls on Monday night while Minnesota tallied 23.