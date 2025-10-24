Mikel Arteta Reveals Concerning Arsenal Injury Update Ahead of Crystal Palace Clash
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted the Gunners could be without centre back Gabriel Magalhães for Sunday’s visit from Crystal Palace.
The Brazilian started the midweek victory over Atlético Madrid but, after grabbing both a goal and an assist, was substituted with around 20 minutes remaining and there were no obvious signs of any real fitness concern.
Unfortunately for Arsenal, Arteta has now confirmed Gabriel suffered a knock which has left him unable to train since.
“Obviously Big Gabi had to leave the pitch with an issue, and he hasn’t been able to train yet, so let’s see how he evolves in the next 24 hours, whether he’s available or not for the weekend,” Arteta told his pre-match press conference.
Losing Gabriel would come as a huge blow to Arsenal’s big to preserve a record-breaking back line. The Premier League leaders have conceded just three goals from their first eight games, setting a pace which, if maintained, would see them break Chelsea’s all-time record for fewest goals conceded in an entire season, 15.
If Gabriel is unable to feature against Palace, he would likely be replaced by impressive summer signing Cristhian Mosquera, while Piero Hincapié is an option for Arteta after shaking off an injury.
Injured Quartet Still Weeks Away From Returning
While Arteta has plenty of options available to him in defence, things are not so rosy further forwards on the pitch.
Midfielder Martin Ødegaard is facing several weeks more on the sidelines with a knee injury, while winger Noni Madueke joins strikers Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as long-term absentees, and Arteta is not expecting to see any of the group back in action soon.
“They are all progressing really well, they are all starting to do certain activities, they are all super willing to be available as quick as possible but at the moment none of them are yet in contention in the next week or so,” Arteta confirmed.
Arsenal head into the weekend sitting top of the Premier League and will still be looking down at the rest of the league at Sunday’s kick off/ Manchester City, who play away at Aston Villa at the same time, are three points behind.