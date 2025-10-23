SI

Arsenal Chasing Chelsea, Liverpool Records in Quest for Overdue Premier League Title

If Arsenal are to end a wait of more than 20 years for a Premier League title, it might take a record-breaking season to do it.

Jamie Spencer

Arsenal have two of the best centre backs in the world.
Arsenal have two of the best centre backs in the world. / George Wood/Getty Images

Arsenal have presided over the meanest defence in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons, but it has never been quite enough to deliver the ultimate prize.

Mikel Arteta has built his Arsenal team, first and foremost, on solid foundations, reminiscent of the two great Gunners sides assembled by Arsène Wenger during the first half of his 22-year reign in north London—and much less so in the second half.

In search of a first Premier League title since Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ in 2003–04, now shockingly more than two decades ago and the club’s longest such drought since their most recent promotion in 1919, Arsenal have turned it up even more when it comes to shutting teams out.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table after eight games, just shy of a quarter of the way through 2025–26 already. Aside from winning six of those fixtures, thereby dropping only five points from the 24 on offer so far, what’s striking is the goals conceded column.

Manchester City (17) and Chelsea (16) have marginally outscored Arsenal (15), while Liverpool, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur have netted just once less often. But the Gunners are unrivalled when it comes to letting them in, or keeping them out as is more accurate.

Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta has built an incredible defensive unit. / Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

So far, Arsenal’s backline has been breached just three times in the league. It’s an average of 0.375 per game, a better number than two of the all-time great defensive teams in English football.

Highlighted by The Times, Liverpool’s record of fewest goals conceded over the course of an English league season (16 in 42 games, 1978–79) averages at 0.381 per game. In the Premier League era, Chelsea’s record of 15 goals conceded in 38 games in 2004–05 remains unbroken—that’s 0.395.

Arsenal still have 30 Premier League fixtures to play this season, but both records are under threat.

Arteta has had a preferred quartet of Jurriën Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori, but it hasn’t always been possible to select all four in every game, speaking to an overall defensive philosophy that allows replacements like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Cristhian Mosquera to effectively plug and play without the team experiencing a drop in defensive performance.

Fewest Goals Conceded in a Premier League Season (Since 1992)

Team

Conceded

Season

Chelsea

15

2004–05

Arsenal

17

1998–99

Chelsea

22

2005–06

Man Utd

22

2007–08

Liverpool

22

2008–09

Man City

23

2018–19

Chelsea

24

2008–09

Man Utd

24

2008–09

Chelsea

24

2006–07

Liverpool

25

2005–06

