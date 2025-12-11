SI

BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You Up to $1,500 for Falcons vs Buccaneers

Geoff Ulrich

Get up to $1,500 back with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Falcons vs Buccaneers Thursday Night Football. New users only.
Get up to $1,500 back with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for Falcons vs Buccaneers Thursday Night Football. New users only. / Sports Illustrated

dark. Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets. BetMGM New. CLAIM NOW

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons visit the Buccaneers on Dec. 11 in a crucial NFC South rivalry matchup that could impact Tampa Bay's playoff hopes. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for Thursday Night Football

New customers can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first real money wager loses. This welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports market, including the Falcons vs Buccaneers Thursday Night Football game. If your initial bet wins on Tampa Bay covering the spread or the total going over, you keep your cash winnings.

However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. For example, if you bet $100 on Atlanta to upset the Buccaneers and lose, you receive one $100 bonus bet. If you wager $1,000 on Tampa Bay to win and lose, you get five $200 bonus bets instead of one large bonus bet.

Key terms include:

  • Minimum $10 deposit required.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.
  • Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet of equal value.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Falcons vs Buccaneers

Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Thursday Night Football kicks off. Follow these steps to get started:

  1. Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
  2. Complete account verification with your driver's license and personal information.
  3. Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, or your preferred banking method.
  4. Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Falcons vs Buccaneers game.
  5. If you lose, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special Thursday Night Football promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and cashback opportunities for multi-leg parlays.

  • Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
  • Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors

Already have a BetMGM Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Up to $2,000 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$150 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$2,000 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Geoff Ulrich
GEOFF ULRICH

Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.

Home/Betting Promo