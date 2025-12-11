BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Gets You Up to $1,500 for Falcons vs Buccaneers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons visit the Buccaneers on Dec. 11 in a crucial NFC South rivalry matchup that could impact Tampa Bay's playoff hopes. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works for Thursday Night Football
New customers can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first real money wager loses. This welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports market, including the Falcons vs Buccaneers Thursday Night Football game. If your initial bet wins on Tampa Bay covering the spread or the total going over, you keep your cash winnings.
However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. For example, if you bet $100 on Atlanta to upset the Buccaneers and lose, you receive one $100 bonus bet. If you wager $1,000 on Tampa Bay to win and lose, you get five $200 bonus bets instead of one large bonus bet.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.
- Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet of equal value.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Falcons vs Buccaneers
Claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Thursday Night Football kicks off. Follow these steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification with your driver's license and personal information.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using PayPal, Apple Pay, or your preferred banking method.
- Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Falcons vs Buccaneers game.
- If you lose, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Current users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special Thursday Night Football promotions in the 'Promos' tab of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and cashback opportunities for multi-leg parlays.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a BetMGM Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$2,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.