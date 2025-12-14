BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers $1,500 first bet for Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs face a critical matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 14, as their playoff hopes hang in the balance. New users can maximize their betting experience on this pivotal AFC West clash with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer enhances the excitement of betting on Saturday's game while exploring Missouri sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code details for Chargers vs Chiefs betting
The BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500 delivers exceptional value for new customers looking to bet on the Chargers-Chiefs showdown. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, your first real money wager receives protection up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Saturday's game loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake, while smaller bets receive one bonus bet equal to your loss. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. All bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn directly.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Maximum bonus bet protection of $1,500.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Available to new customers only.
This BetMGM promotion is available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your BetMGM Missouri promo code for Saturday's game
Claiming your Missouri bonus code for BetMGM requires just a few simple steps before Saturday's kickoff. Follow this process to secure your first bet protection:
- Click the registration link and enter BetMGM Sportsbook Missouri promo code SI1500 during account creation.
- Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Chargers vs Chiefs betting market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
The registration process typically takes just minutes, ensuring you can place your protected wager before Saturday's game begins. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special promotions tied to major sporting events like Saturday's crucial AFC West matchup.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a BetMGM Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.