BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers up to $1,500 back for CFP First Round Tulane vs Ole Miss
College Football Playoff action heats up Saturday, Dec. 20, when No. 11 Tulane faces No. 6 Ole Miss in Oxford in a first-round matchup. New BetMGM users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 if their first wager loses on this exciting playoff clash. Check out the latest sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience for Saturday's game.
The Rebels enter under new head coach Pete Golding after Lane Kiffin's departure to LSU, while Tulane plays its final game under outgoing coach Jon Sumrall. Ole Miss dominated their previous meeting 45-10 in September, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throwing for 307 yards and rushing for 112 more.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 protection for Tulane vs Ole Miss
New BetMGM customers can secure substantial protection for their first wager on Saturday's College Football Playoff showdown. The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 returns your full stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager loses. This welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports market, making it perfect for betting on the Tulane vs Ole Miss playoff clash.
Key terms for this promotion include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you wager $500 on Ole Miss to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets. Alternatively, a losing $40 bet on Tulane's moneyline would return one $40 bonus bet. If your first wager wins on Saturday's game, you keep your cash winnings with no bonus bets issued.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Saturday's playoff game
Claiming your BetMGM protection for the Tulane vs Ole Miss College Football Playoff matchup takes just minutes. Follow these simple steps to secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identification documents.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial real money wager on any market, including Saturday's Tulane vs Ole Miss game.
- If your bet wins, collect your cash winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Your bonus bets can be used on any sport or market but cannot be withdrawn as cash. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about this leading sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your betting experience
BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for major events like College Football Playoff games, giving you multiple ways to maximize your betting value throughout the season.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.