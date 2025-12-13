BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NBA Cup Semifinals
The NBA Cup Semifinals arrive Saturday, Dec. 13, featuring two compelling matchups in Las Vegas as the league's in-season tournament reaches its climax. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when betting on these knockout games. This welcome offer is among the top sportsbook promos available for Saturday's action.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers protection for NBA Cup semifinals
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-bet protection up to $1,500 for new customers wagering on the NBA Cup Semifinals. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. New users must enter promo code SI1500 during registration and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.
The offer works seamlessly for Saturday's semifinal action. If you bet $500 on the Orlando Magic to upset the New York Knicks and lose, you receive $500 in bonus bets. Should you wager $1,200 on the San Antonio Spurs against the Oklahoma City Thunder and lose, BetMGM awards five bonus bets of $240 each.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM NBA Cup offer
Claiming this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the NBA Cup Semifinals requires just a few simple steps. New customers can register quickly and start betting on Saturday's games.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Enter bonus code SI1500 during account registration.
- Complete identity verification with required documentation.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NBA Cup semifinal market.
If your first bet wins, you keep the cash profits. If it loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Read our complete BetMGM review for additional details about this sportsbook.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated promotions section. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and profit boosts for specific game types.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.