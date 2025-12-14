BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NFL Week 15
NFL Week 15 delivers a packed Sunday slate featuring crucial matchups across both conferences as teams battle for playoff positioning. New BetMGM users can capitalize on these high-stakes games with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and gives bettors protection when wagering on Dec. 14's action-packed schedule.
Week 15's lineup includes pivotal contests like Buffalo at New England in the AFC East and several NFC playoff hopefuls in action. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos to enhance your NFL betting experience this weekend.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for NFL Week 15
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers new users comprehensive first-bet protection up to $1,500 when betting on NFL Week 15 games. After registering with the promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any NFL market. If your bet wins, you keep the cash winnings, but if it loses, BetMGM returns your full stake as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Stakes over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, while stakes under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your lost amount. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Bills to cover against the Patriots and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets to use on future NFL games.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.
- Maximum protection of $1,500 on your first wager.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM ahead of NFL Week 15
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for NFL Week 15 requires following these simple steps to activate the SI1500 promo code:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration.
- Enter the BetMGM promo code SI1500 during the sign-up process.
- Complete account verification by providing required personal information and identification.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 15 game or market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake within 24 hours.
Whether you're backing the Dolphins to upset the Steelers on Monday night or taking the over in the high-scoring NFC matchups, this offer provides valuable protection for your NFL Week 15 action. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new user welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. The sportsbook regularly features enhanced odds on popular player props, same-game parlay insurance, and profit boosts for marquee matchups. Check the 'Promos' tab in your BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers available for NFL Week 15 and beyond.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.