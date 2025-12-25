DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cowboys vs. Commanders Christmas Day
The DraftKings promo code offer provides new users with a chance to earn $200 in bonus bets by placing a winning $5 wager on Thursday's Christmas Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this $200 bonus offer, making it simple for new customers to get started. New users can also explore other sportsbook promos available for Dec. 25 betting action.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Cowboys vs. Commanders
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers $200 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. The Cowboys (6-8-1) face the Commanders (4-11) in a Christmas Day matinee where both teams are eliminated from playoff contention. New customers can bet on either team's moneyline, the point spread, or game totals to activate this offer.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings provides eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings, and bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cowboys to win and Dallas defeats Washington, you would receive your original $5 wager winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Commanders pull off the upset and you backed Washington, the same $200 bonus bet reward applies. However, if your initial $5 bet loses, no bonus bets are awarded.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Christmas Day football
New customers can easily claim this promo code for DraftKings by following these simple steps:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method like PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on the Cowboys vs. Commanders game or any other sports market.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus bets.
New users can learn more about betting options and features by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change frequently, so existing customers should check regularly for the latest opportunities to enhance their betting experience.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.