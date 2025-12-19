SI

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Jeff Watters

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. No code needed for this new user promotion.
The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19 presents an intriguing opportunity for new bettors. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a valuable bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion for this crossover heavyweight bout. This DraftKings new-user promo allows bettors to wager on the Paul-Joshua fight while potentially securing substantial bonus betting credits through sportsbook promos.

DraftKings promo code offer details for Paul vs Joshua

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code promotion requires no code entry and offers straightforward terms for new users. Bettors must make a minimum $5 deposit, select the bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, including the Paul-Joshua fight. If the $5 bet wins, DraftKings instantly provides eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200, plus the original winnings from the qualifying wager.

Key terms for this DraftKings promo code offer include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
  • Bonus bets issued within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
  • Bonus bet stakes not included in potential winnings.
  • All bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

For example, if you bet $5 on Jake Paul to win and he defeats Anthony Joshua, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if Paul loses the fight, you only lose the original $5 wager without receiving bonus bets. This promo code for DraftKings allows bettors to potentially capitalize on the unpredictable nature of this heavyweight matchup.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for the boxing match

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer requires completing several straightforward steps before the Paul-Joshua fight begins. New users can secure this promotion by following the registration and betting process outlined below.

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering required personal information.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit using preferred payment methods like PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
  3. Select the bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Paul vs Joshua betting options.
  4. Receive $200 in bonus bets if the qualifying wager wins, then use these credits within seven days.

New bettors can learn more about platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides various promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond new-user offers. Regular users can access ongoing bonuses, odds boosts, and special event promotions by checking the dedicated 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced odds for major sporting events, profit boosts for specific bet types, and seasonal promotional campaigns that complement the standard betting experience.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

