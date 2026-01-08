DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for College Football Playoff Semifinals
The College Football Playoff Semifinals arrive Thursday, Jan. 8, with Miami facing Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl and Indiana meeting Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Friday. New DraftKings users can capitalize on these championship-level matchups with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion activates when your qualifying wager wins, making these high-stakes games even more exciting for first-time bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for College Football Playoff betting
This DraftKings new-user promo delivers substantial value without requiring any promo code for DraftKings registration. New customers simply deposit $5, place a qualifying $5 bet on any market, and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins. The DraftKings promo code system automatically applies the bonus when you meet the requirements.
Key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and $5 qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets arrive as 12 separate $25 credits within 72 hours of a winning wager.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to cover the spread against Ole Miss and the Hurricanes win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Miami fails to cover, you only lose your original $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for CFP Semifinals
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to activate your bonus before Thursday's semifinal action:
- Register your new DraftKings account through the links in this article and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any College Football Playoff market.
- If your bet wins, collect your original winnings and receive $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
Learn more about features and betting options in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current customers beyond this new-user offer. Existing users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular bets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events, such as the College Football Playoff.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.