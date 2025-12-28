DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Bears vs. 49ers SNF
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $200 in bonus bets for Sunday's Bears vs. 49ers matchup on Dec. 28. No DraftKings promo code is required to access this bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion. Both Chicago and San Francisco have secured playoff spots and will battle for better positioning in this crucial sportsbook promos Sunday Night Football contest.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Bears vs. 49ers
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer allows bettors to place a $5 qualifying wager on any market, including the Bears vs. 49ers game. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $200 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Winning bets trigger eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in potential winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bears to cover the spread and Chicago wins, you receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if San Francisco covers instead, you only lose your initial $5 wager. This promo code for DraftKings gives new users substantial value when betting on this pivotal NFC matchup between two playoff-bound teams.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Sunday Night Football
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just minutes before kickoff on Dec. 28. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking the promotional link.
- Complete identity verification and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Select your bonus token and place a $5 qualifying bet on any market.
- If your wager wins, receive $200 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
Remember, no promo code is needed to activate this welcome offer. New users can immediately start betting on the Bears vs. 49ers or any other available markets. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for current users beyond this new-customer offer. Existing bettors can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and profit boosts by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for marquee games like Bears vs. 49ers and other primetime matchups throughout the NFL season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!