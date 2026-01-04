DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 18
The New England Patriots face a crucial Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 4, as they look to secure the AFC's top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. New users can capitalize on this pivotal game with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim $200 in bonus bets when they win their first $5 wager. With the Patriots (13-3) needing just one victory to potentially lock up the conference's top spot, this game presents an excellent opportunity to explore the latest sportsbook promos available.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Patriots vs. Dolphins
This welcome offer provides new customers with a straightforward path to bonus betting funds without requiring any DraftKings promo code entry. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place their first $5 qualifying wager on any sports market, including the Patriots vs. Dolphins game. If that initial bet wins, DraftKings will credit the account with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 in value.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the bonus token.
- Bonus bets are issued instantly upon a winning $5 wager or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
- All bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Miami and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Patriots fail to cover, you would only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Week 18
Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer requires just a few simple steps to get started with Patriots vs. Dolphins betting:
- Register by tapping the promotional link to create your DraftKings account with required personal information and identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using popular payment methods like PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet options.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including this Week 18 AFC East showdown.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets while keeping your original winnings from the $5 wager.
Remember that no promo code for DraftKings is needed to access this welcome bonus. For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers
Beyond this welcome bonus, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and bonuses help enhance the betting experience for both casual and frequent players alike.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.