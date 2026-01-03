SI

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 18 Showdown

Jeff Watters

DraftKings promo code offer gives new users $200 in bonus bets for Seahawks vs 49ers.
DraftKings promo code offer gives new users $200 in bonus bets for Seahawks vs 49ers. / Sports Illustrated

dark. win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings New. CLAIM NOW

The NFC West title, conference's top playoff seed and first-round bye are all on the line Saturday night when the Seattle Seahawks meet the San Francisco 49ers. New DraftKings users can capitalize on this high-stakes matchup with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim $200 in bonus bets. This bet $5, get $200 promotion is perfect for betting on Jan. 4's winner-take-all clash between two teams carrying six-game winning streaks into Santa Clara.

DraftKings promo code offer delivers $200 for NFC West title game

No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this new-user promotion ahead of Saturday's Seahawks vs. 49ers showdown. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market to activate the bonus. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.

Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:

  • Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate.
  • Winning bets trigger eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings.

For example, a winning $5 bet on the Seahawks to cover the spread would return your original stake plus winnings, followed by $200 in bonus bets. A losing wager would only result in the loss of your $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward for new users looking to bet on Saturday's NFC West championship game. Follow these steps to secure your $200 bonus opportunity:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
  2. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card or e-wallet options.
  3. Place a qualifying $5 wager on any Seahawks vs. 49ers market or other sports betting option.
  4. Collect your $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins, plus keep your original winnings.

New users can learn more about betting options and features in our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change frequently, giving loyal customers multiple opportunities to enhance their betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jeff Watters
JEFF WATTERS

An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.

Home/Betting Promo