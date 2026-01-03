DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus for Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 18 Showdown
The NFC West title, conference's top playoff seed and first-round bye are all on the line Saturday night when the Seattle Seahawks meet the San Francisco 49ers. New DraftKings users can capitalize on this high-stakes matchup with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim $200 in bonus bets. This bet $5, get $200 promotion is perfect for betting on Jan. 4's winner-take-all clash between two teams carrying six-game winning streaks into Santa Clara.
DraftKings promo code offer delivers $200 for NFC West title game
No DraftKings promo code is required to secure this new-user promotion ahead of Saturday's Seahawks vs. 49ers showdown. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager on any market to activate the bonus. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings instantly awards $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate.
- Winning bets trigger eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings.
For example, a winning $5 bet on the Seahawks to cover the spread would return your original stake plus winnings, followed by $200 in bonus bets. A losing wager would only result in the loss of your $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Seahawks vs. 49ers
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward for new users looking to bet on Saturday's NFC West championship game. Follow these steps to secure your $200 bonus opportunity:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card or e-wallet options.
- Place a qualifying $5 wager on any Seahawks vs. 49ers market or other sports betting option.
- Collect your $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins, plus keep your original winnings.
New users can learn more about betting options and features in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options and sport-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change frequently, giving loyal customers multiple opportunities to enhance their betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.