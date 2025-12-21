DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Chiefs vs Titans Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Nashville this Sunday, Dec. 21, to face the Tennessee Titans in what marks a new chapter for both franchises. New customers can capitalize on this AFC matchup with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim $300 in bonus bets when betting just $5 on the game. This welcome offer joins other Missouri sportsbook promos available for Sunday's action.
DraftKings Missouri promo code offer delivers instant bonus bets
New Missouri customers can claim $300 in bonus bets by placing their first $5 wager on Chiefs vs Titans or any available market. No DraftKings Missouri promo code is required to access this welcome offer. The bonus bets are awarded instantly regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.
Key terms for this DraftKings Missouri new-user promo include:
- Minimum $5 first bet required.
- $300 awarded as twelve $25 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire in 7 days (168 hours).
- Stake not included in bonus bet payouts.
- Offer expires Jan. 4, 2026 at 11:59 PM CST.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the spread and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $300 in bonus bets. If Kansas City fails to cover, you still receive the full $300 bonus bet package. This Missouri promo code for DraftKings ensures new users start with substantial betting power for the remainder of the NFL season.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your DraftKings bonus bets for Sunday's game
Claiming your DraftKings Missouri promo codes bonus takes just minutes before kickoff Sunday. Follow these simple steps to secure your $300 welcome package:
- Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Complete the registration process with required personal information.
- Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Place your first $5 wager on Chiefs vs Titans or any available market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review before placing their first wager.
Additional DraftKings promotions enhance your betting experience
Beyond the new customer welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotions and enhanced betting opportunities. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section. These rotating offers complement the initial bonus and provide continued value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.