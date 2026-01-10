DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 in Bonus Bets for Packers vs. Bears Wild Card Weekend
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will renew their NFC North rivalry Saturday night in a wild-card playoff matchup that promises intense action at Soldier Field. New DraftKings users can capitalize on this divisional showdown with a compelling welcome offer that requires no DraftKings promo code to claim $300 in bonus bets when they wager $5 and win. This Saturday, Jan. 10 promotion allows bettors to maximize their playoff experience with one of the top sportsbook promos available.
DraftKings promo code offer delivers substantial playoff betting value
This DraftKings promo code promotion operates with straightforward mechanics that benefit new customers betting on the Packers-Bears wild-card game. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, which provides $300 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager settles as a winner. The promotion structure ensures maximum value for playoff bettors targeting this NFC North rivalry.
Key terms and conditions include the following details:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- Winning bets trigger the release of 12 separate $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn.
- Original bet winnings remain yours regardless of bonus bet outcomes.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Bears to cover the spread against Green Bay and Chicago wins, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if the Packers cover and your bet loses, you receive no bonus bets but only lose your initial $5 stake. This structure makes the Packers-Bears playoff game an ideal target for this DraftKings new-user promo.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Bears vs. Packers
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings requires completing several straightforward steps before Saturday's wild-card kickoff. The registration process takes minutes and positions you to bet on this crucial playoff matchup between division rivals.
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Packers vs. Bears market.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
New users should review the complete terms before betting on this NFC North playoff clash. For additional insights into this sportsbook's features and offerings, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions enhance your playoff experience
Beyond this welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay promotions, and special event bonuses that complement your playoff betting strategy. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and offers can be found in the 'Promos' section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, ensuring continued value for active users beyond this initial welcome bonus.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.