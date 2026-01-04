DraftKings Promo Code for Broncos vs. Chargers Week 18: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, in a crucial Week 18 matchup that will determine playoff seeding in the AFC. New DraftKings customers can capitalize on this high-stakes game with a compelling welcome offer that requires no DraftKings promo code. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion is perfect for wagering on Sunday's showdown, and new users can explore additional sportsbook promos available across the industry.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Broncos vs. Chargers
This DraftKings new-user promo delivers substantial value without requiring any special code to activate. New customers simply need to register, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market. If that initial bet wins, DraftKings awards $200 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
The DraftKings promo code promotion includes several important terms and conditions:
- Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the bonus token.
- Qualifying $5 bet must be placed to trigger the promotion.
- Bonus bets are issued as eight separate $25 credits.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
- All bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Broncos to cover the spread against the Chargers and win, you would receive your original $5 stake plus winnings from that bet, along with $200 in bonus bets. If your initial $5 wager loses, you receive no bonus bets but can continue betting with your remaining account balance.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Sunday's game
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and can be completed in four simple steps. The process takes just minutes and positions you to bet on the Broncos-Chargers matchup with enhanced value.
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by tapping the promotional link.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets automatically credited to your account.
Remember that no DraftKings promo codes are needed to activate this welcome offer. New users can immediately start betting on Sunday's AFC showdown between Denver and Los Angeles. For more information about betting options and features, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the initial welcome offer. These regular promotions can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance the betting experience throughout the NFL playoffs.
Current DraftKings users can find these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. The promotional tab is regularly updated with new opportunities that complement major sporting events and seasonal betting trends.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.