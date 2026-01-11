DraftKings Promo Code for Chargers vs. Patriots: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
The DraftKings promo code offer provides new users with an excellent opportunity to wager on Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion for Jan. 11. This exciting sportsbook promos opportunity allows bettors to capitalize on a game featuring two of the NFL's most-sacked quarterbacks in Justin Herbert and Drake Maye.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Sunday's playoff game
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers betting on the Chargers-Patriots wild-card game. The DraftKings new-user promo activates when you place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including this Sunday night playoff matchup. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings awards you $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying wager.
- Your $300 bonus arrives as 12 separate $25 bonus bets if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and the stake amount is not included in any winnings.
- You keep your original winnings from the $5 bet in addition to receiving the bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chargers to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if Los Angeles fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager. The promo code for DraftKings is not needed, making this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer accessible to all eligible new users.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the AFC wild-card game
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer for Sunday's Chargers-Patriots game requires just a few simple steps. New customers can register and place their qualifying wager on this AFC wild-card matchup featuring two high-pressure defenses.
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Chargers-Patriots game.
- If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings from the $5 bet.
Remember that no promo code is required for this offer, and you can withdraw your original winnings immediately after your bet settles. For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing offers often feature enhanced odds on popular betting markets and can provide additional value for Sunday's playoff action between the Chargers and Patriots.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.