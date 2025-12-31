DraftKings Promo Code for Cotton Bowl: Miami vs Ohio State CFP Quarterfinal
The College Football Playoff quarterfinal between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 10 Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 31 presents an excellent opportunity to claim a valuable DraftKings promo code offer. New users can bet $5 and receive $200 in bonus bets if their wager wins, with no code required to claim this $200 bonus. This historic matchup brings back memories of the 2002 BCS title game while featuring a new generation of stars like Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. DraftKings offers competitive odds and excellent sportsbook promos for this high-stakes playoff game.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Cotton Bowl betting
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code to activate and offers substantial value for new customers betting on the Miami vs Ohio State Cotton Bowl matchup. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to become eligible for the bonus. If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the DraftKings new-user promo.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your qualifying $5 wager wins.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on Ohio State to cover the spread against Miami and the Buckeyes win, you would receive your original $5 back plus winnings from that bet, along with $200 in bonus bets. If Ohio State fails to cover or Miami wins outright, you would lose your $5 wager and receive no bonus bets. The Buckeyes enter as defending national champions despite their recent loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship Game, while Miami returns to elite postseason play for the first time since 2002.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the Cotton Bowl
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Wednesday's Cotton Bowl:
- Register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by clicking the links in this article.
- Complete the verification process by providing required personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Miami vs Ohio State Cotton Bowl game.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets automatically within 72 hours.
Remember that no DraftKings promo codes are needed for this offer, making the signup process simple and efficient. New users can bet on various markets for this game, including the point spread, moneyline, or player props featuring stars like Jeremiah Smith and Rueben Bain Jr. For more detailed information about the platform's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various ongoing promotions and betting boosts. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and can provide additional value for Cotton Bowl wagering. The sportsbook frequently updates these offers, particularly during major sporting events like the College Football Playoff, ensuring customers have access to competitive bonuses throughout the season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.