DraftKings Promo Code for Eagles vs. Bills: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
The Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills clash on Dec. 28 in a pivotal matchup between two playoff-bound teams. New users can capitalize on this exciting game with a DraftKings promo code offer that requires no code to claim $200 in bonus bets when placing a winning $5 wager. This promotion is perfect for betting on Sunday's Eagles vs. Bills showdown, and you can find additional sportsbook promos for other games as well.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Eagles vs. Bills
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. Simply register, deposit $5, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Eagles vs. Bills game. If your wager wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets plus keep your original winnings.
The key terms and conditions include:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying bet.
- If your $5 wager wins, you'll receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance and the stake is not included in winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread and they win, you'd receive your original $5 plus winnings from that bet, along with $200 in bonus bets. If the Eagles don't cover, you'd only lose your initial $5 wager and wouldn't receive the bonus bets. This DraftKings new-user promo gives you excellent value for betting on this high-stakes AFC-NFC matchup.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Eagles vs. Bills
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and perfect for Sunday's Eagles vs. Bills game. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Eagles vs. Bills.
- If your bet wins, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
Remember that no DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is needed for this offer. You can learn more about the platform's features and betting options in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promo offers for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These DraftKings promo codes and special offers can be found by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Current users can take advantage of profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other valuable promotions that complement regular betting activity on games like Eagles vs. Bills.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.