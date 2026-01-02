DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Week 18: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets
NFL Week 18 arrives Friday, Jan. 3, with every game featuring divisional matchups that will determine playoff seeding and Wild Card Weekend hosts. New DraftKings users can capitalize on this chaotic weekend without needing a DraftKings promo code to claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer if their wager wins. The weekend features marquee matchups like Seahawks at 49ers for NFC West supremacy and Ravens at Steelers on Sunday Night Football, making it an ideal time to explore sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for NFL Week 18 betting
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion that awards $200 in bonus bets when your qualifying $5 wager settles as a winner. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 18 market to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. If your $5 wager on games like Panthers at Buccaneers or Seahawks at 49ers wins, DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial $5 wager wins.
- You keep your original winnings plus receive $200 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Seahawks to beat the 49ers at +150 odds and Seattle wins, you would receive your original $7.50 in winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Seahawks lose, you would only lose your original $5 stake without receiving any bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for NFL Week 18
Claiming this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few simple steps to start betting on NFL Week 18's high-stakes divisional matchups. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:
- Register for a new DraftKings account by tapping the link in this article and providing your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any NFL Week 18 market.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days to maximize your NFL playoff betting opportunities.
New users can learn more about betting features and additional promotions by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers frequently include same-game parlay boosts, profit boosts for specific player props, and enhanced payouts for touchdown scorer bets during playoff races. Existing users can discover the latest DraftKings promo codes and special offers by checking the "Promos" section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new bonuses are regularly updated for major sporting events like NFL Week 18's divisional showdowns.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.