DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Wild Card Weekend: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
NFL Wild Card Weekend 2026 arrives Saturday, Jan. 10, bringing six elimination games across three days of playoff action. New DraftKings users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without needing any code, securing a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion. This $300 bonus opportunity is perfect for wagering on Wild Card Weekend's high-stakes matchups, and bettors can explore additional sportsbook promos for even more value.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Wild Card Weekend betting
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers $300 in bonus bets when your qualifying $5 wager wins. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select the bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market to activate this DraftKings new-user promo. If your bet wins, DraftKings awards 12 separate $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
Key terms for this promo code for DraftKings include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets issued only if your initial $5 wager wins.
- Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to beat the Panthers on Saturday and Los Angeles wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. However, if the Panthers win, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code structure makes Wild Card Weekend's opening game an ideal target for new users.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for NFL Wild Card Weekend
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just minutes and requires no special code entry. Follow these steps to secure your $300 bonus bet opportunity before Wild Card Weekend begins:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select the bonus token and place your qualifying $5 bet on any Wild Card Weekend game or other sports market.
- If your bet wins, collect your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
New users can find comprehensive information about this offer and platform features in our detailed DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing customers
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout major sporting events. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special Wild Card Weekend promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers complement the new-user promotion and provide continued value for regular bettors during playoff season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.