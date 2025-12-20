DraftKings Promo Code Not Required for CFP First Round Miami vs Texas A&M
The College Football Playoff First Round features Miami facing Texas A&M on Saturday, Dec. 20, with both teams making their playoff debuts. New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code, earning $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 and win. This matchup between the Hurricanes and Aggies offers excellent betting opportunities with top-tier sportsbook promos available.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Miami vs Texas A&M
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this new-user promotion. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer provides $200 in bonus bets when your qualifying $5 wager wins on any market. This promo code for DraftKings includes several important terms and conditions:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will give you eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties, plus you keep your winnings from the $5 bet.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus, which expires seven days from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on Texas A&M to cover the spread and the Aggies win, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. If Miami covers instead and your bet loses, you only lose your original $5 stake. The DraftKings new-user promo works on any betting market for this CFP matchup, including moneylines, spreads, and totals.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the CFP First Round
Claiming this offer is straightforward and requires no DraftKings promo codes. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets for Miami vs Texas A&M:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and enter your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal or debit card.
- Place a $5 bet on any Miami vs Texas A&M market or other sports betting option.
- If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets plus your original winnings within 72 hours.
New users can learn more about betting options and features in our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often include enhanced odds on major games like this CFP First Round matchup between Miami and Texas A&M.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.