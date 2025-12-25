DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets for Lions vs. Vikings on Christmas

SI

New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer without entering any code for the Lions vs. Vikings Christmas matchup on Thursday, Dec. 25. The bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion gives new customers a chance to earn substantial bonus funds if their first wager wins. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning in the NFC North, this Christmas Day showdown provides an excellent opportunity to take advantage of current sportsbook promos.

DraftKings promo code offer details for Lions vs. Vikings

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer for new customers. The promotion allows new users to place a qualifying $5 bet on any market, including the Lions vs. Vikings Christmas game, and receive $200 in bonus bets if their wager wins. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit and select their bonus token before placing their qualifying bet.

The bonus bet terms include several important conditions:

  • If your $5 bet on the Lions vs. Vikings game wins, you receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
  • You keep your original winnings from the $5 wager in addition to receiving the bonus bets.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
  • The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from using the bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Lions to beat the Vikings and they win, you would receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Lions lose, you would only lose your original $5 stake and receive no bonus bets. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Christmas Day football

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer requires just a few simple steps before the Lions vs. Vikings kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 25. New customers can secure this welcome bonus by following this process:

  1. Register by tapping the link in this article to create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and verify your identity.
  2. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Lions vs. Vikings game.
  4. If your bet wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets and can withdraw your original winnings after using the bonus funds.

New users can learn more about this offer and other available promotions by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing customers

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing promo codes for DraftKings often feature enhanced odds on popular games and player props, giving existing customers additional value throughout the NFL season and other major sporting events.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

