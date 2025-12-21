DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs Ravens Sunday Night Football
The New England Patriots visit the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 21 in a crucial AFC matchup that could determine playoff positioning. New customers can take advantage of a $200 bonus bet offer when they wager just $5 on this primetime showdown. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus, making it easy for new users to get started with sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Patriots vs Ravens
This DraftKings new-user promo delivers exceptional value for Sunday night's AFC clash between New England and Baltimore. The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry, streamlining the registration process for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your qualifying wager on any sports market to activate the bonus.
Here's how the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer works:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 and select your bonus token.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including Patriots vs Ravens.
- If your wager wins, receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours and expire after seven days.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Baltimore and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Patriots fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager. The Ravens enter this game 7-7 and needing a strong finish to reach the playoffs, while New England sits at 11-3 and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Sunday Night Football
Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to claim your bonus before Patriots vs Ravens kicks off:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method like PayPal or debit card.
- Place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including Sunday's Patriots vs Ravens game.
- If your bet wins, collect your $200 in bonus bets and use them within seven days.
New England enters as road favorites despite Baltimore's home-field advantage at M&T Bank Stadium. The Patriots are 6-0 on the road this season, while the Ravens are just 3-5 at home. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review to learn more about betting options and features available on the platform.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing customers
DraftKings regularly provides ongoing promotions and profit boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special game-specific promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These recurring DraftKings promo codes and bonuses help maximize value for regular bettors throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.