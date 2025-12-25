DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Rockets vs. Lakers Christmas Game
The Houston Rockets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a marquee Christmas night matchup on Dec. 25, and new DraftKings Sportsbook users can capitalize on this exciting game with a special welcome offer. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets promotion if your wager wins. Both teams enter this contest with winning records near the top of the Western Conference, making this Christmas showdown perfect for exploring sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Rockets vs. Lakers
This DraftKings new-user promo provides an excellent opportunity to wager on the Christmas Day battle between Houston and Los Angeles. New customers can place a $5 qualifying bet on any market, and if that wager wins, DraftKings will award $200 in bonus bets. The DraftKings promo code requirement has been eliminated for this offer, making it easier for new users to get started.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:
- Make a minimum deposit of $5, select your bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, DraftKings will provide eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours in case of technical difficulties.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lakers to win straight up against the Rockets and Los Angeles prevails, you would receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. However, if the Rockets upset the Lakers, you would only lose your initial $5 wager without receiving the bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your promo code for DraftKings Christmas offer
Getting started with this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus before the Rockets and Lakers tip off on Dec. 25:
- Register by tapping the link in this article to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and enter your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet.
- Place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Rockets vs. Lakers Christmas game.
- If your bet wins, collect your $200 in bonus bets and use them within seven days of receipt.
New users can learn more about the platform features and betting options by reading our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for marquee games like the Christmas Day NBA slate, giving bettors additional value throughout the season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.