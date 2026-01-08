DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Miami vs Ole Miss CFP Semifinal
The College Football Playoff semifinals are here, and no DraftKings promo code is required to claim a fantastic new-user offer for Thursday's Miami vs Ole Miss Fiesta Bowl matchup. New customers can secure $300 in bonus bets by simply placing a $5 wager that wins on this semifinal showdown. With Miami's dominant defense facing Ole Miss's explosive offense on Jan. 9, bettors can explore various sportsbook promos while watching two teams battle for a spot in the national championship game.
DraftKings promo code details for Miami vs Ole Miss betting
This straightforward promotion requires no DraftKings promo code and delivers substantial value for new users. Simply register, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market including the Miami vs Ole Miss semifinal. If your wager wins, DraftKings instantly awards $300 in bonus bets while you keep your original winnings.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets arrive as 12 separate $25 credits within 72 hours of a winning wager.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $5 on Miami to cover the spread against Ole Miss and the Hurricanes deliver, you'll receive your original $5 plus winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets to use on future games. However, if Miami fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer
Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is simple and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to claim your bonus bets before Miami and Ole Miss kick off their semifinal battle:
- Click the link in this article to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and enter your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market.
- If your bet wins, collect your $300 in bonus bets and use them within seven days.
New users can read our comprehensive DraftKings review to learn more about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
Beyond this new-customer offer, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing users throughout the college football season. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These rotating DraftKings promo codes and bonuses help enhance the betting experience for both casual and serious sports fans.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.