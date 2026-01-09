DraftKings Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 On Oregon vs Indiana Peach Bowl, Get $300 Bonus Bets
The College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon in the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9 presents a perfect opportunity for new bettors. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim $300 in bonus bets when you place a winning $5 wager on this historic rematch. New DraftKings users can take advantage of exceptional sportsbook promos for this clash between the undefeated Hoosiers and the Ducks seeking revenge.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Oregon vs Indiana
New DraftKings customers can secure $300 in bonus bets without needing any DraftKings promo code for the Oregon vs Indiana Peach Bowl semifinal. This DraftKings new-user promo requires only a winning $5 bet to unlock the substantial bonus. The promo code for DraftKings is not necessary, making this one of the most accessible DraftKings promo codes available.
Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 bet to activate the bonus.
- If your $5 wager wins, receive 12 $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on Indiana to cover the spread against Oregon and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake with no additional penalties.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for the Peach Bowl
Claiming this DraftKings promo for the Oregon vs Indiana College Football Playoff semifinal is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link and entering your personal information.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method like PayPal or debit card.
- Place your first $5 bet on any Oregon vs Indiana market, such as the point spread or total.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets and withdraw your original winnings.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and profit boosts by checking the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promotions complement the new-user offer and provide continued value for regular bettors throughout the college football season.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.