DraftKings Promo Code Offer for Rams vs Panthers NFC Wild Card: Bet $5, Get $300 If It Wins
The Los Angeles Rams travel to Charlotte for Saturday's NFC Wild Card showdown against the Carolina Panthers, and new bettors can capitalize with a DraftKings promo code offer. No code is required to claim this bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion for Jan. 11's playoff clash. This matchup features Matthew Stafford's high-powered Rams offense against Bryce Young's Panthers in their first home playoff game since 2015, making it perfect for exploring sportsbook promos.
DraftKings promo code offer details for Rams vs Panthers
New DraftKings customers can secure $300 in bonus bets without any DraftKings promo code required for Saturday's Wild Card game. Simply deposit $5, place a qualifying $5 wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you'll receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each. The bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours and must be used within seven days of issuance.
Key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Bonus bets only awarded if your initial $5 wager wins.
- You keep winnings from your original bet plus receive the bonus bets.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Rams to cover the spread and they win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Panthers cover instead, you only lose your $5 stake with no bonus bets awarded. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer targets Saturday's playoff atmosphere perfectly.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for Saturday's game
Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings is straightforward for the Rams vs Panthers Wild Card matchup. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer:
- Register for a new DraftKings account using the links in this article.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any Rams vs Panthers market.
- If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets automatically.
New users can explore betting options like point spreads, moneylines, or player props for Saturday's playoff game. Remember, no promo code is needed to claim this offer. For more detailed information about the platform, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
Current DraftKings customers shouldn't feel left out during Wild Card weekend. The sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions, profit boosts, and special playoff offers that enhance the betting experience. These DraftKings promo codes and bonuses rotate regularly, covering everything from same-game parlays to specific player performances.
To discover the latest existing user promotions, simply navigate to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. The platform frequently updates these offers, especially during major sporting events like NFL playoffs, ensuring loyal customers have multiple ways to maximize their betting value throughout the postseason.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.