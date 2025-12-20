DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Bonus for James Madison vs Oregon CFP First Round
James Madison makes its College Football Playoff debut against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 20, and new DraftKings users can capitalize with a compelling welcome offer. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this $200 bonus opportunity. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while the 12th-seeded Dukes face the fifth-seeded Ducks in Eugene.
DraftKings promo code offer details for CFP first round action
The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $200 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New users simply register, deposit $5, and place their qualifying bet on James Madison vs Oregon or any available market. This DraftKings new-user promo requires no special code activation.
Key terms for this promo code for DraftKings include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
- Winning $5 bets trigger eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not included in potential winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on James Madison to cover the spread against Oregon and the Dukes succeed, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Dukes fall short, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code opportunity applies to various betting markets for Saturday's playoff matchup.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for James Madison vs Oregon
New customers can secure DraftKings promo codes benefits through this straightforward process for Saturday's College Football Playoff action:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article.
- Complete identity verification and make your initial $5 deposit.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on James Madison vs Oregon or any available market.
- Receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.
Remember that no special code is needed to access this welcome offer. For additional insights about this platform, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.
Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond new-user offers. Existing customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses through the app's 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts for major events like College Football Playoff games, providing added value for regular users.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.