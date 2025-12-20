SI

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Bonus for James Madison vs Oregon CFP First Round

Jeff Watters

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win on James Madison vs Oregon CFP First Round.
DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win on James Madison vs Oregon CFP First Round. / Sports Illustrated

win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. DraftKings New. CLAIM NOW. dark

James Madison makes its College Football Playoff debut against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 20, and new DraftKings users can capitalize with a compelling welcome offer. No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this $200 bonus opportunity. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos while the 12th-seeded Dukes face the fifth-seeded Ducks in Eugene.

DraftKings promo code offer details for CFP first round action

The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $200 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New users simply register, deposit $5, and place their qualifying bet on James Madison vs Oregon or any available market. This DraftKings new-user promo requires no special code activation.

Key terms for this promo code for DraftKings include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required.
  • Winning $5 bets trigger eight $25 bonus bets within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in potential winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on James Madison to cover the spread against Oregon and the Dukes succeed, you'll receive your original winnings plus $200 in bonus bets. If the Dukes fall short, you'll only lose your initial $5 stake. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code opportunity applies to various betting markets for Saturday's playoff matchup.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings promo for James Madison vs Oregon

New customers can secure DraftKings promo codes benefits through this straightforward process for Saturday's College Football Playoff action:

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook using the links in this article.
  2. Complete identity verification and make your initial $5 deposit.
  3. Place a $5 qualifying wager on James Madison vs Oregon or any available market.
  4. Receive $200 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins.

Remember that no special code is needed to access this welcome offer. For additional insights about this platform, check out our comprehensive DraftKings review.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond new-user offers. Existing customers can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance options, and sport-specific bonuses through the app's 'Promos' section. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts for major events like College Football Playoff games, providing added value for regular users.

  • NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
  • Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jeff Watters
JEFF WATTERS

An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.

Home/Betting Promo