Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offers big value for Eagles vs Chargers Monday Night Football

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers exceptional value for new Missouri users betting on the Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Chargers matchup Monday, December 8. This prime-time clash at SoFi Stadium features two high-powered offenses and could shape the playoff picture in Week 14. New customers can choose between two compelling Missouri sportsbook promos when wagering on this anticipated showdown.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo offer details for Eagles vs Chargers
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo presents two distinct options for new users. The first offer provides $300 in FanCash after betting just $30, while the second delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash back on losing wagers over 10 consecutive days. Both promotions require no bonus code and feature straightforward qualification requirements.
For the $300 FanCash offer, new customers must wager $10 or more daily for three consecutive days on markets with odds of -500 or longer. Each qualifying day earns $100 in FanCash, regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. If you bet $15 on the Eagles to cover the spread and win, you still receive your $100 FanCash reward within 72 hours.
The alternative promotion offers up to $200 daily in FanCash for losing bets over 10 days. If you wager $50 on the Chargers moneyline and lose, Fanatics Sportsbook credits your account with $50 in FanCash. This structure provides multiple opportunities to earn rewards throughout the promotional period.
- Minimum qualifying wager: $10 for first offer, $1 for second offer.
- Odds requirement: -500 or longer for both promotions.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Maximum daily FanCash: $100 for first offer, $200 for second offer.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri new-user promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri sign-up bonus requires completing a simple registration process before the Eagles-Chargers kickoff.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Create your account by providing personal information including name, address, email, and date of birth.
- Verify your identity and location to complete the registration process.
- Make your initial deposit using popular payment methods like debit cards, bank transfers, or PayPal.
- Place your qualifying wager on the Eagles vs Chargers game or any eligible market.
For detailed analysis of features and betting options, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout the NFL season. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special Monday Night Football promotions that complement the primary welcome offers. Check the 'Promos' tab within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover current bonuses and limited-time enhancements for upcoming games.
