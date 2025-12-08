SI

FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Eagles vs Chargers Monday Night Football

Jeff Watters

New users can claim a generous welcome bonus with no FanDuel Missouri promo code required for Monday Night Football on Dec. 8. Simply place a $5 bet and receive $300 in bonus bets for the Eagles-Chargers showdown. This prime-time matchup between Philadelphia and Los Angeles offers the perfect opportunity to explore Missouri sportsbook promos.

FanDuel Missouri promo code details for Eagles vs Chargers

No FanDuel Missouri promo code is needed to unlock this FanDuel Missouri welcome offer. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. Whether you back the Eagles' dynamic offense or the Chargers' big-armed quarterback, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours regardless of your bet's outcome.

Key terms for this FanDuel MO sign-up bonus include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
  • $300 in bonus bets awarded win or lose.
  • Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread and they fall short, you still receive the full $300 in bonus bets. Conversely, if you wager on the Chargers' total points and hit your number, you collect your original winnings plus the bonus funds. This FanDuel Missouri new-user offer provides excellent value for exploring different betting markets during this crucial Week 14 matchup.

This FanDuel promo is exclusively available to new customers in Missouri.

How to claim your FanDuel Missouri bonus for Monday Night Football

Claiming this offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before Eagles-Chargers kicks off:

  1. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account.
  2. Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account.
  3. Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
  4. Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, regardless of your bet's outcome.

The registration process is quick and only requires basic personal information. Once your account is active, you can explore various betting options for the Eagles-Chargers game, from point spreads to player props. For more detailed information about the platform, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.

Additional FanDuel Missouri promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and seasonal promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature popular games like Monday Night Football and provide additional betting value throughout the NFL season.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors

Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Fanatics

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $30, get $300 in FanCash

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

No code required 

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

$300 in FanCash

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

N/A

$1

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

365 days

Published
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.

