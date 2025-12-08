FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 for Eagles vs Chargers Monday Night Football
New users can claim a generous welcome bonus with no FanDuel Missouri promo code required for Monday Night Football on Dec. 8. Simply place a $5 bet and receive $300 in bonus bets for the Eagles-Chargers showdown. This prime-time matchup between Philadelphia and Los Angeles offers the perfect opportunity to explore Missouri sportsbook promos.
FanDuel Missouri promo code details for Eagles vs Chargers
No FanDuel Missouri promo code is needed to unlock this FanDuel Missouri welcome offer. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. Whether you back the Eagles' dynamic offense or the Chargers' big-armed quarterback, you'll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours regardless of your bet's outcome.
Key terms for this FanDuel MO sign-up bonus include:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- $300 in bonus bets awarded win or lose.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet wins.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread and they fall short, you still receive the full $300 in bonus bets. Conversely, if you wager on the Chargers' total points and hit your number, you collect your original winnings plus the bonus funds. This FanDuel Missouri new-user offer provides excellent value for exploring different betting markets during this crucial Week 14 matchup.
This FanDuel promo is exclusively available to new customers in Missouri.
How to claim your FanDuel Missouri bonus for Monday Night Football
Claiming this offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to secure your bonus bets before Eagles-Chargers kicks off:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app and create your new account.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, regardless of your bet's outcome.
The registration process is quick and only requires basic personal information. Once your account is active, you can explore various betting options for the Eagles-Chargers game, from point spreads to player props. For more detailed information about the platform, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Missouri promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and seasonal promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature popular games like Monday Night Football and provide additional betting value throughout the NFL season.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.