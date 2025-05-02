Where to Bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2025
The first Saturday in May marks one of the most iconic events in American sports. If you’re wondering where to bet on the Kentucky Derby, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ll tell you everything you need to know — from bet types and odds to our top horse racing betting site.
Best Kentucky Derby betting site
FanDuel Racing is, without question, the best place to bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2025. From top to bottom, it delivers the most complete betting experience, whether you're new or experienced and know every Kentucky Derby winner. The platform combines sharp Kentucky Derby odds with a best-in-market welcome offer.
FanDuel Racing - $500 no sweat first bet
New users can get a $500 no-sweat bet first bet on their first wager — a built-in safety net if your Derby pick doesn’t come through. Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- No FanDuel Racing promo code is required.
- New FanDuel Racing customers only.
- Place your first real-money bet on the Kentucky Derby.
- If it loses, receive up to $500 back as a Racing Credit.
- Bonus expires seven days after being credited.
But the welcome bonus is just the beginning. FanDuel Racing’s user experience is second to none. The app is fast, fluid, and incredibly easy to navigate, with a clean interface designed to help you place bets quickly and confidently. The dedicated ‘Scheduled Races’ sidebar makes it simple to follow each race throughout the day, and you can live stream the action directly through FanDuelTV — no switching apps or digging through menus.
FanDuel Racing highlights
🎁 Welcome bonus
🔥 Top feature
User experience
💸 Payout speed
Within 24 hours
📱 App Store rating
4.8 out of 5 ⭐ (6.6K reviews)
🤖 Google Play rating
4.4 out of 5 ⭐ (682 reviews)
🇺🇸 FanDuel Racing states
AR, AZ, CA, CO, DE, FL, ID, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, ND, NH, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, WY
Check out our FanDuel review for a complete look at everything the platform has to offer in 2025.
More FanDuel Racing promos
FanDuel Racing keeps things fresh for existing users with ongoing promotions that add value to your Kentucky Derby experience. Whether you’re placing smaller bets on some Kentucky Derby longshot sleepers or zeroing in on a few key races, these offers provide an extra layer of excitement.
Race of the Day
Opt in and place a win bet on the featured Race of the Day. If your horse runs second or third, FanDuel will refund your stake — up to $5 — in bonus bets. It’s a great way to stay active all week while softening the blow of a near-miss.
Money Back Special
Eligible races come with built-in protection for win bets. If your horse finishes second or third, you’ll receive up to $10 back in bonus bets. Just make sure the race has at least six starters, and at least eight if you’re hoping for third-place coverage.
Kentucky Derby at a glance
Get the essential details about the Kentucky Derby at a quick glance. From race time to where you can watch, here’s everything you need to know for the big day:
📅 When is the Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May. In 2025, it's May 3.
🏟️ Where is the Kentucky Derby?
The Derby is held at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
⏰ What time is the Kentucky Derby?
The main race is scheduled for 6:57 PM ET on May 3, 2025.
📺 How can you watch the Kentucky Derby?
Watch live on FanDuel TV, NBC, Peacock, USA Network, or stream via Fubo.
🏇 Who is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby?
Journalism, the Santa Anita Derby winner, leads the betting boards.
How to bet on the Kentucky Derby
New to horse racing? Betting on the Kentucky Derby is fast, legal, and beginner-friendly. Follow these seven simple steps to get set up and place your first Derby wager with confidence.
1. Choose a racing site
To bet on the Kentucky Derby, start by choosing a legal horse racing betting site. FanDuel Racing is our top pick thanks to its easy-to-use platform, strong welcome bonus, and competitive Kentucky Derby odds.
2. Download the betting app
Use our link from this page to sign up and claim your welcome bonus, then download the FanDuel Racing app from the App Store or Google Play.
3. Register
Creating your FanDuel Racing account takes just a few minutes. You’ll need to provide your name, date of birth, address, and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Your information is protected with top-tier encryption.
4. Claim your welcome bonus
FanDuel Racing offers a $500 no-sweat first bet you can use on the Derby or any other race. Place your first real-money wager, and if it doesn’t win, you’ll get the stake back in bonus credits. Be sure to check the terms and conditions before placing your first bet.
5. Deposit
To start betting, fund your account using one of FanDuel’s secure payment methods, including credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, or online banking. Deposits are typically instant, so you’ll be ready to bet in no time.
6. Place a bet
Explore the FanDuel Racing app to find Kentucky Derby odds, select your horse, and choose your bet type — whether it’s a simple Win bet or something more exotic like an Exacta or Trifecta. Enter your stake on the bet slip and confirm your wager.
7. Withdraw winnings
Once you’ve won, simply go to the withdrawal section of your FanDuel Racing account to cash out. Most withdrawals are processed quickly, with options like PayPal and Venmo offering nearly instant transfers, while other methods may take a bit longer.
How to read horse racing odds
If you're new to Kentucky Derby betting, one of the first things you'll notice is that odds are often displayed as fractions, unlike the American-style odds commonly used in other sports.
Fractional odds show how much you stand to win in relation to your bet. The number on the left is your potential profit, and the number on the right is the amount you need to wager to win it. For example, 12/1 means you’ll win $12 for every $1 you bet.
Let’s say you put $50 on a horse at 12/1:
12/1 = 12
12 × $50 = $600 in profit
You’d take home $600 in winnings, plus your original $50 stake, for a total return of $650.
Now let’s look at a different kind of line. If you back a favorite at 7/2 and wager $40:
7/2 = 3.5
3.5 × $40 = $140 in profit
That bet would return $140 in profit, plus your $40 back, totaling $180.
These kinds of odds are common in horse race betting, and once you understand how to read them, you'll be better equipped to bet on Kentucky Derby races.
Popular Kentucky Derby bets
Kentucky Derby betting offers far more than just picking which horse will cross the finish line first. From simple win bets to high-risk, high-reward exotics, there’s a range of wagering options designed to suit every kind of bettor. Whether you’re brand new to horse race betting or looking to mix it up on Derby Day, here’s a breakdown of the most common bet types you’ll find at betting sites.
🏇 Straight bets
Straight bets are the foundation of Kentucky Derby betting and a great starting point if you're new to horse racing. These simple wagers — win, place, and show — let you back a single horse to finish first or land in the top two or three. They’re easy to understand, quick to place, and offer an accessible entry point into all the action at Churchill Downs.
🥇 Win bet
Win bets are as straightforward as it gets. A win bet means you're backing a horse to finish first — no ifs, ands, or photo finishes. If your pick doesn't win, the ticket’s a bust. But when you do hit, you’ll enjoy the best payout among the straight bets.
🥈 Place bet
Not quite ready to go all-in on a winner? A place bet gives you some breathing room. You win if your horse finishes first or second, though the payout will be a bit smaller than a straight win. It’s a popular option if you’re betting on a contender that might not be the favorite but still has a strong shot.
🥉 Show bet
A show bet is the safest of the straight wagers. You’ll cash in if your horse finishes in first, second, or third. Because your chances of winning are higher, the returns are more modest, but this is a great way to ease into Kentucky Derby betting, especially if you’re new to the sport.
🎯 Exotic bets
Exotic bets crank up the excitement by asking you to predict the finishing order of multiple horses in a single race. While they’re tougher to hit than straight bets, the payouts can be significantly higher — especially at an event like the Kentucky Derby, where the pools are massive and the competition is fierce. From exactas to a Super High Five, exotic bets offer serious upside for bettors willing to take a swing.
📍 Exacta
An exacta challenges you to correctly predict the first- and second-place finishers in the exact order. It’s tougher to hit than a straight bet, but the payouts are bigger, especially if you’re fading the favorites.
3️⃣ Trifecta
A trifecta ups the difficulty by asking you to pick the top three finishers in order. These are tough to land, but the thrill is unmatched if you do. Many experienced bettors include trifectas in their Kentucky Derby betting strategy for the chance at a major score.
4️⃣ Superfecta
A superfecta requires you to correctly select the first four horses to finish in order. It’s a long shot by design, but with a low minimum stake and massive upside, it’s become one of the most popular horse racing betting options on Derby Day.
✋ Super High-Five
Looking for the ultimate test of your handicapping skills? The Super High-Five asks you to predict the top five finishers in the exact order. It’s the most difficult bet to hit — by far — and requires a serious read on the field. But with that high risk comes one of the biggest potential paydays in Kentucky Derby betting, making it a thrilling option for bettors who love to take bold swings.
How we rate Kentucky Derby betting sites
Our reviews of Kentucky Derby betting sites are designed to help you bet smarter and with confidence. We thoroughly evaluate each racebook across key categories, assigning a score out of five stars in each area, plus an overall rating — our SI Verdict.
Here’s how we rate where to bet on the Kentucky Derby in 2025:
🎁 Bonuses and promotions
The best horse racing betting sites go beyond just offering Kentucky Derby odds — they reward you for getting in the action. We test the welcome bonuses tied to Derby wagers, read the fine print, and track ongoing promotions for returning users, such as odds boosts and win insurance.
📱 App experience
A smooth, reliable betting app makes a big difference on Derby Day. We examine each platform's mobile experience, focusing on design, navigation, loading speed, and how easy it is to place a bet on the Kentucky Derby — from post positions to Kentucky Derby favorites.
➕ Odds pricing
Getting the best price on your pick can boost your profit and make a difference over time. We compare horse racing betting odds across legal sites, keeping an eye out for early lines, standout value, and enhanced odds during major events like the Kentucky Derby.
💳 Payments and payout speed
Whether you’re backing a favorite or placing exotic bets, fast deposits and withdrawals are a must. We test every site’s banking options to ensure you can fund your account quickly and get paid just as quickly if your horse finishes strong.
🌟 Racing-specific features
From live streams and detailed racecards to tote odds and past performance stats, features can make or break your Kentucky Derby betting experience. We spotlight tools that help you make smarter horse race betting decisions.
ⓘ Customer support
Things happen — especially during high-traffic events like the Derby. We test every customer service channel to ensure help is available and effective when you need it most.
🔄 Up-to-date reviews
We continually monitor and update our Kentucky Derby betting site reviews. Whether there’s a new welcome bonus, app improvement, or better odds on Derby contenders, you’ll get current info so you can bet smarter.
