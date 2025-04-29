Kentucky Derby Full Winners List: Complete History of Winning Horses & Triple Crown Winners
The 151th running of the Kentucky Derby is set for May 3, 2025 at Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
The Derby has been run since 1875 and has produced 150 winners. Another horse will be added to the list this year and it may come from one of the three favorites. Entering this year's race, Journalism is a 3-1 favorite, while Sovereignty is currently at 5-1, and Sandman is at 6-1.
The 151st winner of the Kentucky Derby will come from the group of 21 entrants in 2025. What follows is a look at the entire list of winners in the history of the race.
Kentucky Derby Winners History
In 2024, Mystik Dan became the 150th winner in the history of the race. The full list of winners and winning jockeys by year is below.
YEAR
WINNER
JOCKEY
1875
Aristides
Oliver Lewis
1876
Vagrant
Robert Swim
1877
Baden-Baden
Billy Walker
1878
Day Star
Jimmy Carter
1879
Lord Murphy
Charlie Shauer
1880
Fonso
George Lewis
1881
Hindoo
Jim McLaughlin
1882
Apollo
Babe Hurd
1883
Leonatus
William Donohue
1884
Buchanan
Isaac Murphy
1885
Joe Cotton
Erskine Henderson
1886
Ben Ali
Paul Duffy
1887
Montrose
Isaac Lewis
1888
Macbeth II
George Covington
1889
Spokane
Thomas Kiley
1890
Riley
Isaac Murphy
1891
Kingman
Isaac Murphy
1892
Azra
Alonzo Clayton
1893
Lookout
Eddie Kunze
1894
Chant
Frank Goodale
1895
Halma
James Perkins
1896
Ben Brush
Willie Simms
1897
Typhoon II
Buttons Garner
1898
Plaudit
Willie Simms
1899
Manuel
Fred Taral
1900
Lieut. Gibson
Jimmy Boland
1901
His Eminence
Jimmy Winkfield
1902
Alan-a-Dale
Jimmy Winkfield
1903
Judge Himes
Harold Booker
1904
Elwood
Shorty Prior
1905
Agile
Jack Martin
1906
Sir Huon
Roscoe Troxler
1907
Pink Star
Andy Minder
1908
Stone Street
Arthur Pickens
1909
Wintergreen
Vincent Powers
1910
Donau
Ferderick Herbert
1911
Meridian
George Archibald
1912
Worth
Carroll Shilling
1913
Donerail
Roscoe Goose
1914
Old Rosebud
John McCabe
1915
Regret
Joe Notter
1916
George Smith
Johnny Loftus
1917
Omar Khayyam
Charles Borel
1918
Exterminator
Willie Knapp
1919
Sir Barton
Johnny Loftus
1920
Paul Jones
Ted Rice
1921
Behave Yourself
Charles Thompson
1922
Morvich
Albert Johnson
1923
Zev
Earl Sande
1924
Black Gold
John Mooney
1925
Flying Ebony
Earl Sande
1926
Bubbling Over
Albert Johnson
1927
Whiskery
Linus McAtee
1928
Reigh Count
Chick Lang
1929
Clyde Van Dusen
Linus McAtee
1930
Gallant Fox
Earl Sande
1931
Twenty Grand
Charley Kurtsinger
1932
Burgoo King
Eugene James
1933
Brokers Tip
Don Meade
1934
Cavalcade
Mack Garner
1935
Omaha
Willie Saunders
1936
Bold Venture
Ira Hanford
1937
War Admiral
Charley Kurtsinger
1938
Lawrin
Eddie Arcaro
1939
Johnstown
James Stout
1940
Gallahadion
Carroll Bierman
1941
Whirlaway
Eddie Arcaro
1942
Shut Out
Wayne Wright
1943
Count Fleet
Johnny Longden
1944
Pensive
Conn McCreary
1945
Hoop Jr.
Eddie Arcaro
1946
Assault
Warren Mehrtens
1947
Jet Pilot
Eric Guerin
1948
Citation
Eddie Arcaro
1949
Ponder
Steve Brooks
1950
Middleground
William Boland
1951
Count Turf
Conn McCreary
1952
Hill Gail
Eddie Arcaro
1953
Dark Star
Henry Moreno
1954
Determine
Raymond York
1955
Swaps
Bill Shoemaker
1956
Needles
David Erb
1957
Iron Liege
Bill Hartack
1958
Tim Tam
Ismael Valenzuela
1959
Tomy Lee
Bill Shoemaker
1960
Venetian Way
Bill Hartack
1961
Carry Back
Johnny Sellers
1962
Decidedly
Bill Hartack
1963
Chateaugay
Braulio Baeza
1964
Northern Dancer
Bill Hartack
1965
Lucky Debonair
Bill Shoemaker
1966
Kauau King
Don Brumfield
1967
Proud Clarion
Bobby Ussery
1968
Forward Pass
Ismael Valenzuela
1969
Majestic Prince
Bill Hartack
1970
Dust Commander
Mike Manganello
1971
Canonero II
Gustavo Avila
1972
Riva Ridge
Ron Turcotte
1973
Secretariat
Ron Turcotte
1974
Cannonade
Angel Cordero Jr.
1975
Foolish Pleasure
Jacinto Vasquez
1976
Bold Forbes
Angel Cordero Jr.
1977
Seattle Slew
Jean Cruguet
1978
Affirmed
Steve Cauthen
1979
Spectacular Bid
Ronnie Franklin
1980
Genuine Risk
Jacinto Vasquez
1981
Pleasant Colony
Jorge Velasquez
1982
Gato Del Sol
Eddie Delahoussaye
1983
Sunny's Halo
Eddie Delahoussaye
1984
Swale
Laffit Pincay Jr.
1985
Spend A Buck
Angel Cordero Jr.
1986
Ferdinand
Bill Shoemaker
1987
Alysheba
Chris McCarron
1988
Winning Colors
Gary Stevens
1989
Sunday Silence
Pat Valenzuela
1990
Unbridled
Craig Perret
1991
Strike the Gold
Chris Antley
1992
Lil E. Tee
Pat Day
1993
Sea Hero
Jerry Bailey
1994
Go for Gin
Chris McCarron
1995
Thunder Gulch
Gary Stevens
1996
Grindstone
Jerry Bailey
1997
Silver Charm
Gary Stevens
1998
Real Quiet
Kent Desormeaux
1999
Charismatic
Chris Antley
2000
Fusaichi Pegasus
Kent Desormeaux
2001
Monarchos
Jorge Chavez
2002
War Emblem
Victor Espinoza
2003
Funny Cide
Jose Santos
2004
Smarty Jones
Stewart Elliott
2005
Giacomo
Mike Smith
2006
Barbaro
Edgar Prado
2007
Street Sense
Calvin Borel
2008
Big Brown
Kent Desormeaux
2009
Mine That Bird
Calvin Borel
2010
Super Saver
Calvin Borel
2011
Animal Kingdom
John Velazquez
2012
I'll Have Another
Mario Gutierrez
2013
Orb
Joel Rosario
2014
California Chrome
Victor Espinoza
2015
American Pharoah
Victor Espinoza
2016
Nyquist
Mario Gutierrez
2017
Always Dreaming
John Velazquez
2018
Justify
Mike Smith
2019
Country House
Flavien Prat
2020
Authentic
John Velazquez
2021
Mandaloun*
Florent Geroux
2022
Rich Strike
Sonny Leon
2023
Mage
Javier Castellano
2024
Mystik Dan
Brian Hernandez Jr.
*Medina Spirit crossed the line first in 2021 but was disqualified after testing positive for a banned substance. Mandaloun was elevated to winner.
We'll find out who gets added to this illustrious list on May 3.
Triple Crown Winners
Thirteen winners of the Kentucky Derby have gone on to win the Triple Crown, by emerging victorious in the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.
The first Triple Crown winner was Sir Barton in 1919, as jockey Johnny Loftus guided him to victories in all three races.
There have been two major droughts without a Triple Crown winner, including a 25-year stretch from 1948 through 1973. That year, Secretariat became the first horse since Citation to accomplish the feat. Then a much longer 37-year stretch from 1978 until American Pharoah completed the Triple Crown in 2015.
Below is the list of every Triple Crown winner in history.
YEAR
WINNER
JOCKEY
1919
Sir Barton
Johnny Loftus
1930
Gallant Fox
Earl Sande
1935
Omaha
Willie "Smokey" Sanders
1937
War Admiral
Charles Kurtsinger
1941
Whirlaway
Eddie Arcaro
1943
Count Fleet
Johnny Longden
1946
Assault
Warren Mehrtens
1948
Citation
Eddie Arcaro
1973
Secretariat
Ron Turcotte
1977
Seattle Slew
Jean Cruguet
1978
Affirmed
Steve Cauthen
2015
American Pharoah
Victor Espinoza
2018
Justify
Mike Smith
While 13 horses have won the Triple Crown, 52 have won the first two legs, only to fail to win the Belmont Stakes.