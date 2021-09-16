NFL Betting Thursday Night Football Week 2: Giants vs. Football Team

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Washington Football Team hosts Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. Both NFC East rivals will be looking to get into the win column after suffering defeats in Week 1.

Thursday Night Football Week 2: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Spread : New York Giants +3 (-105) | Washington Football Team -3 (-115)



: New York Giants +3 (-105) | Washington Football Team -3 (-115) Moneyline : New York (+150) | Washington (-175)

: New York (+150) | Washington (-175) Total : 40.5– Over (-110) | Under 40.5 (-110)

: 40.5– Over (-110) | Under 40.5 (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages : NYG 48% | WSH: 52%

: NYG 48% | WSH: 52% Game Info: Thursday September 16, 2021 8:20 pm EST | NBC

(Note: Odds are subject to change.)

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The line has ticked down a full point since its opening in favor of Washington as a 4-point favorite over the New York Giants, with a line currently displaying the Football Team as just 3-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

The public steam has pushed the number down after its opening, and money continues to arrive, grabbing the points in support of the visiting Giants. In addition, both public and respected money are united in supporting the under, which has driven the opening total of 42.5 down to its current offering of 40.5.

Washington will be starting Taylor Heinicke under center after losing starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a hip injury in their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. In his last start, taking place in the playoffs last season, he filled in admirably for an injured Alex Smith. Heinicke passed for 306 yards and his performance, despite coming up short in 31-23 in the NFC Wild Card against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earned the respect of coaches and teammates.

Heinicke came in for the injured Fitzpatrick in Week 1 but could not help Washington defeat Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Washington Football (0-1 SU; 0-1 ATS) will look to bounce back after their 20-16 home loss after closing a 1-point favorite.

Washington will rely heavily upon its stellar defense led by defensive end Chase Young while looking for star running back Antonio Gibson, who accounted for 108 total yards of offense against the Chargers, to shoulder most of the load against the Giants. In the passing game, Heinicke will have dynamic wideout Terry McLaurin and versatile tight end Logan Thomas at his disposal against a vulnerable Giants secondary. Oddsmakers are projecting that McLaurin will lead the game in receiving yards as most books around the country are hanging his projected receiving betting market around 70.5. My projections have Thomas being the strongest bet to surpass his betting number in the range of 43.5 receiving yards. The emerging tight end found the end zone in Week 1, and his any-time touchdown at odds of +175 at SI Sportsbook is an attractive play.

Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

On the other side of the ball, it remains to be seen if the Giants’ best player, Saquon Barkley, will be able to play a role on Thursday night. Barkley had just 26 rushing yards and one catch for one yard in his return from knee surgery against Denver in Week 1. After playing 28 snaps, the star running back is questionable to play on just five days’ rest. The Giants have defeated Washington five consecutive times and will need to lean on Daniel Jones to knock off their division rival for the sixth straight time. Wideout Sterling Shepard appears poised to be the leading wideout in the New York attack after grabbing seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in the opener. My projections have Shepard hauling in five-plus receptions in Week 2.

Look for this to be a low-scoring game and Washington’s defense to be the difference on Thursday night and end the Giants win streak in the rivalry. The lack of a legitimate Giants run game will force New York to become one-dimensional and against this front seven that will ultimately be asking too much of Daniel Jones on a short week.

TRENDS:

The under is 7-2 in the last nine meetings between these NFC East foes

New York is 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in the last five games against Washington

SI BET: Washington -3 (-115)

BET REVIEW & HISTORY

A 33-point fourth quarter and overtime killed any hope of cashing the under 51 on Monday Night when Las Vegas came from behind to defeat the Ravens, 33-27. Let’s look to get on the board later tonight!

2021 SI Betting NFL Football: 0-2 ATS

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.