Arians: Bucs Gauging Interest in Richard Sherman

September 20, 2021
Bucs GM Reached Out to Richard Sherman, Arians Says 'We Got to See'

Author:

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Monday that general manager Jason Licht has reached out to free agent cornerback Richard Sherman to "gauge his interest" in joining the team, per ESPN

"Jason's reached out," Arians said. "We got to see. He's got other things going on, too. Just a matter of, 'I coach the ones that we got and let him handle the rest of that.' We'll kick the tires on some other guys, too. But it's just a matter of, 'No, we'll talk and see, and if it's the right fit, it's the right fit and we'll move on it."

Tampa Bay finds itself in need of a cornerback after placing Sean Murphy-Bunting on the injured reserve list with a dislocated right elbow he suffered in Week 1. Carlton Davis, another starting cornerback, suffered a mild hamstring strain on Friday but played through it Sunday against the Falcons. 

Sherman, 33, is a five-time Pro Bowl corner who played just five games last season with the 49ers due to injury. But he would add some much-needed experience to a young and banged up Bucs secondary. 

The 49ers and Seahawks have also reached out to Sherman with interest in possibly signing him, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

As Sherman hears from a number of teams, he is also still dealing with legal issues from this past offseason and remains in therapy.

Sherman was arrested in July after an incident involving his in-laws, where he was charged with two counts of domestic violence, criminal trespass in the second degree, malicious mischief in the third degree, resisting arrest, driving while under the influence and reckless endangerment of roadway workers. Sherman's in-laws called 911 when he attempted to enter their home outside of Seattle. Sherman was eventually taken into custody after a confrontation with police.

His wife, Ashley Moss, told the Seattle Times, "He didn’t harm anybody. My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured."

Sherman pleaded not guilty to all five misdemeanors and later said he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions. 

The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons on Sunday to move to 2—0. They play the Rams in Week 3.

