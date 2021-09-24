College Football Week 4 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis & Picks

A closer look at several key Week 4 NCAAF games for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.

As temperatures begin to drop, football fans will see the collegiate games on the gridiron heat up. On Saturday, we have three tremendous matchups bettors should look to exploit.

Last season the information shared here at SI Betting finished 32-21 (60.3 %) ATS on the NCAA Football season, including 7-2 (78 %) ATS on official 2020 Bowl plays.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Betting Breakdown

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

•Spread: Georgia -35 (-110) | Vanderbilt +35 (-110)

•Moneyline: Georgia (-10000) | Vanderbilt (+2500)

•Total: 53– Over (-110) | Under 53 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: GEO 69% | VAN: 31%

•Game Info: Saturday September 25, 2021 12:00 pm ET | SECN

The line has continued to rise since No. 2 Georgia opened as a -33.5-point favorite as respected steam continues to arrive, backing the Bulldogs over Vanderbilt (1-2 SU; 0-2 ATS) with a line currently displaying Georgia as 35-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

Georgia (3-0 SU, 2-1 ATS) has outscored Clemson, UAB and South Carolina by a combined score of 106-23. The Bulldogs defense has been suffocating to start the season, only allowing one touchdown in 12 quarters. Arguably the best defense in the country is solidly complemented by JT Daniels on the other side of the ball, piloting an improving offensive attack led by star running back Zamir White on the ground.

Vanderbilt, who ranks last in the SEC in points scored, will be hard-pressed to not be down by the game spread by halftime. Georgia has won eight of the last 10 matchups against the Commodores - outscoring them 71-19 over the last two meetings. This game will only add to the domination the Bulldogs have displayed in recent years.

By The Data

SI BET: Georgia -35 (-110)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

•Spread: LSU -2.5 (-110) | Mississippi St +2.5(-110)

•Moneyline: LSU (-135) | Mississippi St (+115)

•Total: 56.5– Over (-110) | Under 56.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: LSU: 63% | MSST: 37%

•Game Info: Saturday September 25, 2021 12:00 pm EST | ESPN

The line has dropped since its opening in favor of LSU (2-1; 1-2 ATS) as 3.5-point favorites over Mississippi State (2-1 SU; 1-2 ATS) at SI Sportsbook to a line now standing at just 2.5-points in favor of the visiting Tigers.

Pay attention to the reverse line movement in this matchup as over 63-percent of the public money has arrived backing LSU, but oddsmakers have moved the line in the opposite direction as respected money is on the opposite side in this matchup.

LSU will be looking to avenge last season’s 44-34 loss against the Bulldogs, but in Vegas, respected steam believes Will Rogers and the Mississippi State No. 1 SEC passing attack will be the difference in this contest.

Look for this game to be close between these two SEC rivals, with the Bulldogs coming out on top. Back Mississippi, who has covered five of the last seven meetings, and grab the points on Saturday.

By The Data

SI BET: Mississippi State +2.5 (-110)

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

•Spread: Kansas State +6 (-110) | Oklahoma State +6 (-110)

•Moneyline: Kansas State (+195) | Oklahoma State (-225)

•Total: 46– Over (-110) | Under 46 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: KSU: 41% | OKST: 59%

•Game Info: Saturday September 25, 2021 7:00 pm EST | ESPN+

The line has dropped from its opening of Oklahoma State as 7.5-point favorites after strong pro support in favor of No. 25 Kansas State. Money continues to arrive on the underdog with a line currently displaying the Cowboys as just a 6-point home favorite at SI Sportsbook.

Pay attention to the reverse line movement in this matchup as over 59-percent of the public money has arrived backing Oklahoma State, but oddsmakers have moved the line in the opposite direction as respected money is on the opposite side in this matchup.

Kansas State (3-0 SU; 2-1 ATS) will be looking to start Big 12 play with a win after three non-conference victories that finds the Wildcats cracking the top-25. On the flip side, Oklahoma State (3-0 SU; 1-2 ATS) is also unbeaten and will try to use the Cowboy faithful in Stillwater to their advantage.

Kansas State dual-threat signal-caller Will Howard will be filling in for injured starting quarterback Skylar Thompson for the second consecutive game. The Wildcats will rely upon its stout run defense that ranks third in the Big 12, only allowing 54.7 yards per game. In addition, Kansas State’s electric running back Deuce Vaughn is easily the biggest key to a Wildcat victory. Vaughn leads the Big 12 in rushing (371 yards) while also adding five touchdowns on the ground. The speedy back will look to make it six straight 100 yard-plus rushing games.

By The Data

Oklahoma State is 0-4 ATS in its last four home games dating back to 2020

The Cowboys are 3-7 ATS overall dating back to last season

Kansas State is 2-2 SU and 3-1 ATS in its last four meetings with Oklahoma State

SI BET: Kansas State +6 (-120)

SI BET REVIEW

Utah kept us from going 3-0 ATS last week when they were upset by San Diego State in overtime. Let’s continue our winning ways on Saturday!

2021 SI Betting NCAA Football: 5-5 ATS

2020 SI Betting NCAA Football: 31-21 ATS

2020 SI Betting Bowl Selections: 7-2 ATS



Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.