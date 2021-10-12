October 12, 2021
2021 MLB Division Series Game 4 Primers: Betting Previews, Odds and Picks

The Giants, Braves and Astros will attempt to advance to the Championship Series on Tuesday. But can the Dodgers, Brewers and White Sox stay alive?
Author:

Three teams are fighting for their playoff lives Tuesday.

The Brewers, White Sox and Dodgers each will try to force a Game 5, while the Braves, Astros and Giants are hoping to pop champagne.

Here’s a quick look at today’s three elimination games and the relevant information you need to know before placing your bets.

Oct 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. (43) celebrates during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the 2021 ALDS at Minute Maid Park.

ASTROS AT WHITE SOX

Astros starting pitcher: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (13-5, 3.16 ERA regular season/1-0, 0.00 ERA postseason)
White Sox starting pitcher: LHP Carlos Rodon (13-5, 2.37 ERA regular season; N/A postseason)

Series: 2-1, Astros
Location: Guaranteed Rate Field
Time: 2:07 p.m. ET
Network: FS1

Moneyline: White Sox (-118); Astros (+100)

Run line: Astros -1.5 (+155); White Sox +1.5 (-188)
Astros run line record: 79-86
White Sox run line record: 82-83

Over/under: 8.5

Astros over/under: 88-70-7
White Sox over/under: 72-83-10

The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit in Game 3 to force Game 4 and must feel confident with lefty Carlos Rodon taking the ball. Rodon dominated the Astros twice this year, holding them to one run on four hits in 14 innings while striking out 18.

Due to the rainout, the Astros are turning to Game 1 starter Lance McCullers Jr. on regular rest in place of Jose Urquidy. McCullers handled the White Sox in Game 1, blanking them on four hits over 6 2/3 innings. The Astros are making the aggressive move to avoid a Game 5, despite the potential ALCS ramifications against the Red Sox.

The White Sox may have provided some bulletin board material for the Astros when reliever Ryan Tepera insinuated Houston may be cheating again. The Astros have not been fazed by all the hate they have received the last two years and this could provide a spark.

Expect runs to be a premium and Houston to tally big hits while making it known that Tepera's comments didn't go unnoticed. These two teams have totaled over 8.5 runs in each of the last two games, but this feels like a tight, pitching-dominated contest.

THE PICK: Astros moneyline, White Sox run line and the under.

craig-counsell

BREWERS AT BRAVES

Brewers starting pitcher: TBD
Braves starting pitcher: TBD

Series: 2-1, Braves
Location: Truist Park
Time: 5:15 p.m. ET
Network: TBS

Moneyline: Braves (-138); Brewers (+115)

Run line: Brewers +1.5 (-167); Braves -1.5 (+140)
Brewers run line record: 87-78
Braves run line record: 80-82

Over/under: 8.5
Brewers over/under: 75-70-10
Braves over/under: 74-81-9

The Brewers are in trouble.

Their top three starting pitchers are as stout as any in baseball, yet they have lost the last two games. That’s not to blame the pitching, though, as the offense has scored a grand total of two runs across 26 innings while being blanked in each of the last two games. They haven't scored in 19 innings.

The Braves aren’t lighting the world on fire offensively either, but their starting pitchers have been as good as the Brewers'—if not better. Atlanta’s rotation is similar to Milwaukee’s in that it’s three deep followed by question marks.

This creates a fascinating Game 4 where one would expect runs will score a bit more frequently than they have through the first three games due to the decline in pitching. The Brewers could turn to lefty Eric Lauer since manager Craig Counsell said Game 1 starter Corbin Burnes will not return on short rest. Atlanta could ask Charlie Morton to start on short rest or maybe Huascar Ynoa.

We hate to harp on the whole Atlanta choking storyline, but it’s hard to bet on the Braves in such spots given their history. Milwaukee also is a legit World Series contender, and one would think they won't go down feebly.

Counsell also is a master at navigating his bullpen, while Atlanta's bullpen can be flammable at times. This game script favors the Brewers. We also expect both offenses to have solid days despite three runs being scored in each of the first three games.

THE PICK: Brewers moneyline, Brewers run line and the over

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and second baseman Donovan Solano (7) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2021 NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

GIANTS AT DODGERS

Giants starting pitcher: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (13-7, 3.17 ERA regular season; N/A postseason)
Dodgers starting pitcher: TBD

Series: 2-1, Giants
Location: Dodger Stadium
Time: 9:07 p.m. ET
Network: TBS

Moneyline: Dodgers (-163); Giants (+138)

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+130); Giants +1.5 (-154)
Giants run line record: 79-86
Dodgers run line record: 82-83

Over/under: 7.5
Giants over/under: 75-85-5
Dodgers over/under: 72-84-10

The defending champions are on the brink of elimination.

The Giants, with some help from the wind, blanked the Dodgers in Game 3 to move one win away from advancing to the NLCS.

San Francisco has already announced that Anthony DeSclafani will start Tuesday, while the Dodgers are still assessing their options. Game 1 starter (and losing pitcher) Walker Buehler could potentially go on short rest. The Dodgers could also opt for a bullpen game with Tony Gonsolin eating a chunk of innings.

Yet again, it feels like the Giants have us at a point where we have to forget all the preconceived notions that followed them all year. They don't have 107-win talent. They are due for regression. The Dodgers are simply the better team.

But it's the Giants that are up 2-1 and in the driver's seat.

This game is tough to pick, but expect the Dodgers to show why they are the defending champions and set up an epic Game 5 between two bitter rivals. Hopefully that game is more entertaining than Yankees-Red Sox.

The under seems appealing here since two of the three games have featured less than eight runs, and both teams often hit the under.

THE PICK: Dodgers moneyline, Giants run line and the under

