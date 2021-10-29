College Football Week 9 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis and Picks

SI Betting is here to prevent you from eating all of the Halloween candy set aside for the kids Sunday by focusing your attention on making money with some great NCAA football action. We have targeted two great matchups bettors should look to exploit.

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA TODAY Network

Week 9 Betting Breakdown

Spread: Cincinnati +26.5 (-110) | Tulane +26.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cincinnati (-2500) | Tulane (+1400)

Total: 62.5– Over (-110) | Under 62.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: CIN 68% | TUL 32%

Game Info: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 | 12 p.m. ET | ABC

The line has risen since No. 2 Cincinnati opened as a 24.5-point favorite, as money continues to arrive backing the Bearcats over Tulane (1-6 straight-up (SU); 2-5 Against The Spread (ATS)) with SI Sportsbook listing the Bearcats as 26.5-point favorites.

Cincinnati (7-0 SU, 5-2 ATS) has the No. 10 scoring offense (41.1 points per game), led by star quarterback Desmond Ridder. The solid signal caller will faces a Tulane defense that ranks 128th in the nation, allowing 42.3 points per game.

The Green Wave have really struggled as of late, allowing 40-plus over the last three games in losses to SMU, Houston and East Carolina.

On the other side of the ball, Tulane starting quarterback Michael Pratt is in concussion protocol after getting injured last week in a 55-26 loss at SMU.

The Bearcats, who have not lost in the regular season dating back to 2019, need a “statement win” over Tulane if they have any hopes of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Expect the Bearcats to keep their foot on the pedal and win this game by four-plus touchdowns against a banged-up and struggling Tulane squad.

BET: Cincinnati -26.5 (-110)

Spread: Georgia -14 (-110) | Florida +14 (-110)

Moneyline: Georgia (-600) | Florida (+475)

Total: 51– Over (-110) | Under 51 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: UGA: 58% | FLA: 42%

Game Info: Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of No. 1 Georgia (7-0; 5-2 ATS) as 14-point favorites over Florida (4-3 SU; 3-4 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

It is often never a wise or sharp investment to lay two touchdowns to the oddsmakers on the road in a rivalry game. However, this game is an exception to the rule.

Why? Revenge and a far superior team. Last season, Florida went into Athens and upset Georgia, 44-28. This year, the Bulldogs are averaging 38.4 points per game and possess the nation’s top-ranked defense allowing a paltry 6.6 points per game.

Florida is 3-0 ATS in its last three home games, but those were against Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Alabama. Only the ATS win against Alabama can be considered a legitimate cover. The Gators are facing a Georgia squad that has crushed Auburn, Vanderbilt and Clemson on the road this season by a combined margin of 106-13. Expect that margin to grow after Saturday. Buy the hook and then lay the wood.

BET: Georgia -13.5 (-120)

Spread: Florida State +9.5 (-110) | Clemson -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Florida State (+290) | Clemson (-375)

Total: 47.5– Over (-110) | Under 47.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: FLA: 53% | CLE: 47%

Game Info: Saturday Oct. 30, 2021 | 12:30 pm EST | ESPN

The line has dropped from its opening of Clemson as 10-point home favorite to a spread displaying demand of only 9.5 points against Florida State. As of Friday, money continues to arrive on the Seminoles at SI Sportsbook.

Florida State (3-4 SU; 3-4 ATS) is looking for its fourth consecutive win after earning victories over UMass, North Carolina and Syracuse. Clemson (4-3 SU; 0-7 ATS) is looking to bounce back after a 27-17 loss at No. 19 Pittsburgh.

Clemson has won five straight matchups in this ACC rivalry, but this year’s Tigers are not what many oddsmakers expected heading into the season. Clemson is arguably the biggest disappointment in college football in 2021.

Despite having to go into Death Valley, this is simply too many points for a Florida State squad that is starting to find its stride over the last month. Grab the points.

BET: Florida State +9.5 (-110)

