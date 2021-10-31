Monday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Giants at Chiefs

Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season concludes on Monday night when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs play host to Daniel Jones and the Giants.

The Giants, who occupy last place at 2-5 in the NFC East, find 67% of their Against The Spread (ATS) wins have come away from MetLife Stadium. New York is 1-2 straight up (SU) on the road but has won two of three road games Against The Spread (ATS). The Giants have been amazing for bettors outside of East Rutherford, posting an 8-3 ATS mark (73%) over their last 11 road games.

On the flip side, the Chiefs have burned bettors, going 2-4 SU and ATS over their last six contests. Even more shockingly, they are 1-2 SU and 0-3 ATS at Arrowhead Stadium this season. In fact, dating back to last season the Chiefs are a disappointing 3-8 ATS (27%) over their last 11 regular-season home games. Overall, Mahomes and company have been difficult to trust versus the number, posting a 9-14 ATS (39%) mark over their last 23 regular-season games.

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Trends and Info

Spread: New York Giants +10 (-110) | Kansas City Chiefs -10 (-110)

Moneyline: New York (+375) | Kansas City (-500)

Total: 52– Over (-110) | Under 52 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: NYG 39% | KC 61%

Game Info: Monday Nov. 1, 2021 8:15 p.m. EST | ESPN

The line has held steady since its opening in favor of Kansas City (3-4 SU; 2-5 ATS), settling with the Chiefs as 10-point favorites over New York (2-5 SU; 3-4 ATS) at SI Sportsbook.

After losing five of their first six games, the Giants head to Kansas City off their most complete game of the season in Week 7, when they dominated the Carolina Panthers 25-3 as three-point home underdogs. The Giants were efficient on offense, converting 7 of 16 (44%) third downs, while dominating on defense, sacking Sam Darnold six times. On the other side of the ball, Kansas City heads back home after suffering their worst loss of the season at Tennessee. The Chiefs, who only managed a field goal of offense in the 27-3 loss to the Titans, experienced never-before-seen lows with Mahomes under center. Prior to Week 7, Mahomes had led the Chiefs offense to 21-plus points in 48 of 52 career starts.

Giants Player Prop Info

The Giants will head into Monday night's tilt without star running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) as well as starting wideout Kenny Golladay (knee) - who will both be out for the third consecutive game. In the backfield, New York will feature Devontae Booker, who has been solid filling in for Barkley, scoring three total touchdowns in the last three weeks. On the outside, Jones is expected to have Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton at his disposal. Shepard, who has only played in four games this season due to injuries, will likely see significant volume against a Chiefs defense allowing the league's seventh-most passing yards (275.7).

My projections suggest all bettors should target Daniel Jones, but not anything involving his arm. Instead look to focus on his rushing ability. Jones is a solid bet to surpass his rushing total of 21.5 yards, a number he has surpassed in five of seven games this season. Expect both Jones and Booker to test a Chiefs defense that ranks 27th against the run (128.9 rushing yards per game). Kansas City has already allowed opposing quarterbacks Josh Allen (59), Jalen Hurts (47) and Lamar Jackson (107) to have big games on the ground this season. Expect Jones to have a solid night with his legs in Week 8 and go over this posted projection by oddsmakers.

Chiefs Player Prop Info

On the other side of the ball, Kansas City will likely lean on getting Patrick Mahomes and the passing game going against a New York defense that is allowing the 12th-most total yards per game (368.7). Bettors should look to invest in star tight end Travis Kelce in this matchup. Kelce, who is Mahomes' most reliable target, has a reception total of 6.5 posted at SI Sportsbook. The veteran playmaker has gone over this posted number in four of six games.

In addition, third-year wide receiver Mecole Hardman has become more involved in the last three weeks drawing 22 targets from Mahomes. His posted reception total of 3.5 is a number he has surpassed in three consecutive games and bettors should invest that he makes it four in Week 8.

There simply is no way to trust Kansas City to cover double-digits against any opponent. Dating back to last season and including the playoffs, the Chiefs are 1-8 ATS in their last nine home efforts. Let’s grab the points and buy the hook here.

BET: Giants +10.5 (-120)

PROP BETS:

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants: OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: OVER 6.5 Receptions

Mecole Hardman WR, Chiefs: OVER 3.5 Receptions

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.