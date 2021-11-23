Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Revealing SI99 No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter
Revealing SI99 No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter
Publish date:

College Football Week 13 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

It's rivalry week and the Composite is back to help find value for college football bettors.
Author:

Welcome to the hardest week to bet. 

Now, I don’t have the data to back this up but I do have the vibe: I absolutely loathe betting rivalry week. First of all we have the classic “throw the records out” theory (fallacy?) of the fact that weird things tend to happen when teams that have played for 100 years get it on. You never know who’s going to be newly motivated after sleepwalking through the last month or so. The other thing is obviously the interim coach factor. We’ve had more of that than usual last year, but it can be hard to peg which coaching staffs are fully in it.

There’s also the fact that a hefty amount of teams have a relatively short week to contend with, with some potentially scrapping for bowl eligibility with others more or less ready to fold up the tents and pack it in until spring practice. There’s just far too much narrative this week and when you mix that with our, well, relatively poor composite results this season it’s enough to fill the belly with some heavier than usual butterflies while filling out bet slips this week. At least I’ll have turkey to soothe the queasiness.

LW: 28-34-0, 45.2%Season: 307-342-6, 47.3%

Check Out the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Bryce Young Alabama QB

Composite Best Bets

DOWNLOAD: PDF or VIEW AS WEBPAGE

SI Recommends

The process behind the picks is briefly explained in my Week 1 column. Most of the time, the computer spits out something within one or two points of the real line (and at that point, sharp plays and whale plays are what’s moving the line anyway). But if the computer gives something more than three points, it’s worth a second look.

Favorites

-Boise State (-2.5) over San Diego State
-Coastal Carolina (-14.5) South Alabama
-Cincinnati (-13.5) over ECU
-Louisiana Tech (-3.5) over Rice
-UTSA (-11) over North Texas
-West Virginia (-15) over Kansas
-Alabama (-19.5) over Auburn
-Clemson (-11) over South Carolina

Dogs

-Buffalo (+6.5) over Ball State
-Eastern Michigan (+9) over Central Michigan
-Troy (+6.5) over Georgia State
-Charlotte (+9.5) over Old Dominion

The Big Dogs

-Missouri (+14) over Arkansas
-Colorado (+23.5) over Utah

Check Out the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting & College Football:

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVdirttrack_HZ (1)
Racing

Dustin Sprouse Is an Openly Gay Dirt Track Racer. His Life Is Complicated.

He has many fans who love him, some who don’t, a Capitol-storming crew member and a sponsor problem.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gestures on the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Are Back on Top

Kansas City may not be the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but they're No. 1 in this week's rankings.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch in the 2nd inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park.
MLB

Miami Retains Its Top Starter to Signal a New Era

With Sandy Alcantara's reported $55 million contract, Marins GM Kim Ng is indicating Miami's rebuild is almost over. Plus, the Giants and Angels add arms.

Florida International Panthers head coach Butch Davis on the sidelines in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Florida's Football Teams Are Near Rock Bottom

The Sunshine State's seven FBS programs are all flailing in unique fashion.

paolo banchero (1)
College Basketball

Duke's Banchero Has 'No' Regrets on DWI-Related Charge

Banchero addressed being charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving for the first time, saying he had no regrets about his role in the incident.

seth-rollins-wwe
Wrestling

WWE Issues Statement After Fan Attacks Seth Rollins

The WWE said it will prosecute the individual who attacked Seth Rollins "to the fullest extent of the law."

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach during Dancing with the Stars.
NBA

Shumpert Becomes First Ex-NBA Player to Win 'DWTS'

From the basketball floor to the dance floor, the 10-year NBA journeyman knows how to win a title.

Seth Rollins is attacked by a fan at WWE Raw.
Wrestling

WWE Star Seth Rollins Attacked by Fan During 'Raw'

As Seth Rollins was finishing up his appearance at Monday's show, a fan came out of the stands and tackled him before he was removed by security.