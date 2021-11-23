Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Auburn QB Bo Nix Accuses SEC Officials of Favoring Alabama

Author:

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix won't be playing in this year's Iron Bowl after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. But that doesn't mean he can't impact the game with a little bulletin board material.

Speaking as a guest on The Next Round show, Nix was asked about Alabama's 42-35 win over Arkansas on Saturday. He brought up some "controversial calls" that he felt were emblematic of how SEC officials call Alabama games on a consistent basis.

“Just few of those obviously controversial calls that were in that game raises some questions for sure—I guess, unless you’re an Alabama fan,” Nix said. “But that’s just part of the game. We’ve discussed it over and over and over. That’s not gonna change, no matter what happens.”

Nix declined to mention specific calls from the Arkansas game that he felt were suspect. For his career, he's 1-1 against Alabama, leading the Tigers to a 48-45 upset win over the Crimson Tide in 2019.

SI Recommends

Nix said that the questionable officiating is something that's "always" gone on in Alabama games. The Tide has won nine of the past 13 matchups in the rivalry.

“I think you can watch the game, and anybody unbiased would think that something is different," Nix said. "But it is what it is. It’s kind of how it’s always been, but that’s part of the game. And they have good players, you can’t take that away from them.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, check out Bama Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

bryce-young-alabama-quarterback
College Football

Bryce Young Responds to Bo Nix's Officiating Comments

Bryce Young wasn't taking the bait when asked to respond to Bo Nix's officiating comments on Monday.

bill-parcells-peyton-manning
NFL

Parcells Mocks Peyton Manning's Rookie INT Record

Bill Parcells wasn't exactly impressed by Peyton Manning back in 1998.

duggar baucom
College Basketball

Citadel Coach Duggar Baucom Collapses on Sideline vs. Duke

Baucom was attended to by medical personnel at Cameron Indoor Stadium before being taken to Duke University Hospital.

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) gets stopped by the Texans defense during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Texans 337
Podcasts

Let’s Get Weird: On Week 11 and Mylar Balloons | The MMQB

Sunday’s action won’t go down as the most exciting set of games this season, but it might have been the weirdest.

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, left, has not beaten Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley in any of their four meetings.
College Football

Previewing Rivalry Week's Most Significant Showdowns

The Dash breaks down the nine rivalries wherein both teams have winning records, at least three of which could impact the playoff race.

Trey Mancini and Buster Posey
MLB

Mancini, Posey Named Comeback Players of the Year

Both Mancini and Posey enjoyed successful seasons after not playing at all during the 2020 campaign.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) greets Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) as he returns to the field.
NFL

Report: Bears' Dalton to Start Thursday vs. Lions

The short week was not enough time for Fields, who is dealing with a ribs injury.

Doug Jones #11 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League pitches against the National League during Major League Baseball 1989 All Star game July 11, 1989 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.
MLB

Five-Time MLB All-Star Doug Jones, 64, Dies

Jones pitched for seven teams during an impressive 16-year career.