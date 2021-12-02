Thursday Night Football Prep and a Look Ahead to the Conference Championships

The Cowboys and Saints both look to end their losing streaks on primetime in New Orleans.

Good morning! Thanks for starting your day with Winners Club.

Let’s do that football.

Dallas Cowboys (7-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-6)

8:20 p.m. ET, FOX/NFL Network

The Cowboys have dropped back-to-back games against the Chiefs and Raiders and are slowly losing their once-tight grip on the NFC East. The Saints, meanwhile, remain in the thick of the NFC playoff picture despite going winless in the month of November. Dallas is a 5-point favorite on SI Sportsbook on the road in the Superdome.

Photo credit: Chuck Cook/USA Today Sports

DAL-NO Best Bets: Frankie Taddeo makes a pair of prop bets as well as an Against the Spread pick for the Thursday night game. “If (Alvin) Kamara is unable to suit up, this could be a solid get-right spot for the Cowboys,” writes Taddeo.

Player Props to Target: Jen Piacenti makes her Over/Under pick and shares her favorite prop bets for Cowboys-Saints as well as a longshot moneymaker. “The Saints will put some points on the board vs. a struggling Dallas defense and (Taysom) Hill will be a factor,” she writes.

Thirteen weeks and 12 games of regular-season college football come down to this weekend. As the College Football Playoff rankings currently stand, No. 1 Georgia would play No. 4 Cincinnati and No. 2 Michigan gets No. 3 Alabama. The top four has to change in some fashion with UGA and ‘Bama meeting in the SEC Championship Game. If Alabama wins, the two teams would likely change places; if Georgia wins, what team takes the Tide’s place?

Photo credit: Kevin Jairaj/CFP Images/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Composite Model Championship Picks: There are 11 games this weekend, 10 of which are conference championships and only a handful that have any bearing on the final College Football Playoff rankings. Richard Johnson’s model has predictions for each game, which includes Alabama being a rare underdog.

Conference Title Game Roundtable: Our writers discuss which championship game they’re most looking forward to and why. As you’d expect, there’s a lot of intrigue for the Georgia-Alabama battle for the SEC, though there’s still plenty of love for the other conferences, too.

Latest College Football Playoff Rankings: Catch up on the movement in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings from Tuesday and see how the top 25 shakes out heading into the final week of action before bowl season.

What Else is Cooking at SI Fantasy and Betting

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Fabiano tapped a backup running back who’s getting a rare chance to start as his Start of the Week at the position. See which other players Fabiano recommends you keep in your lineup and who should sit with the regular season winding down.

Week 13 NFL DFS Picks: Shawn Childs is in search of cheap players capable of putting up difference-making scores in your lineups. But you can’t miss out on the top-tier talents that post big scoring numbers, either. See who Childs recommends this week.

Fantasy Player Projections: Childs also projects scores for dozens and dozens of fantasy players across skill positions. There are some new names in the top 12 at running back this week with injuries ravaging the position and forcing backups into full-time roles.

Photo credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Play of the Day

Thursday night is a difficult one for DFS. The Cowboys have a good offense up against a good Saints defense and Dallas has a ball-hawking defense up against a Saints offense that struggles to score. Plus, the stud running backs for both teams are banged up. Alvin Kamara has missed the last three games and there were reports last week that Ezekiel Elliott’s workload would be reduced. So who are we going with here? I like Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (FD: $13,000 | DK: $15,000—prices based on Thursday single-game competitions).

Photo credit: Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

He missed Week 12 and has a pair of duds in his last few games, but with Amari Cooper’s status in doubt, Lamb is a good play capable of going off for your team.