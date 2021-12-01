Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Week 13 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

Alexander Mattison at Lions (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Mattison figures to play a huge role in the Vikings offense this week, as Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury against the 49ers. Ironically, Mattison was also the Vikings' top back the last time they faced the Lions. He scored a season-high 26.3 fantasy points on a bananas 60% touch share. Mattison will be in the No. 1 running back conversation while Cook is sidelined.

Start ‘Em

Elijah Mitchell at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Mitchell’s finger injury didn’t bother him last week, as he saw a 57% touch share and scored 27.8 fantasy points in a win over the Vikings. Next up is a date with the Seahawks, who have surrendered 12 total touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season. Mitchell should be considered a borderline No. 1 running back in fantasy land.

Antonio Gibson at Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Gibson, listed as a start em a week ago, saw a bananas 51.4% touch share and scored 23.6 fantasy points in a win over the Seahawks. That stress fracture in his shin doesn’t seem to be an issue at this point, and I’d keep him in your starting lineups against the Raiders. Their defense has given up 13 total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points per game to runners.

Jamaal Williams vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Williams is in line to see a bigger role in the Lions' offense this week, as D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury last week in a loss to the Bears. The veteran should produce well in a featured role, as the Vikings have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs over the last four weeks. I like Williams as a solid No. 2 back or flex in this NFC North tilt.

Tony Pollard at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Pollard could be utilized as the Cowboys lead running back on Thursday night, as Ezekiel Elliott is dealing with a bum knee. That makes the Memphis product a viable No. 2 runner or flex, even against a Saints defense that has been tough on running backs. An explosive playmaker, I can see Pollard producing 15-plus fantasy points in what could be a scoreboard scorcher.

More Starts

Darrell Henderson vs. Jaguars (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Myles Gaskin vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

James Conner at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Week 13 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

David Montgomery vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Montgomery is a tough player to bench in traditional redrafts, so consider this a warning for those in daily leagues. He has failed to score more than 10.4 fantasy points each of his last three games, and he’s scored fewer than 10.9 points in five of seven games on the season. Montgomery also has a tough matchup against the Cardinals, so be sure to temper expectations.

Sit ‘Em

Melvin Gordon at Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Gordon continues to lead a backfield committee with Javonte Williams in Denver, which has capped each player’s ceiling from a statistical perspective. This week, the veteran won't be more than a flex option against the Chiefs, who have allowed just one running back to score more than 13 fantasy points against them in their last four games—temper expectations with Gordon.

David Johnson vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson hasn’t produced great numbers this season, and he now finds himself in a committee with Rex Burkhead. In fact, in the last two weeks, D.J. has seen fewer snaps and touches than his veteran teammate. Johnson, who got banged up in last week's loss to the Jets, also has a tough matchup against a Colts defense that's allowed the sixth-fewest points a game to enemy backs.

Rhamondre Stevenson at Bills (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Listed as a sit ‘em last week, Stevenson played just 20 snaps and had nine touches in a win over the Titans. The rookie remains behind Damien Harris on the Patriots depth chart, and he's not been a factor in either the red zone or the passing attack. The Bills defense has given up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to runners, too, so sit Stevenson once again.

Alex Collins vs. 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Collins continues to run as the top back in Seattle, but he’s done nothing in the stat sheets. Since scoring 16.8 fantasy points against the Steelers, Collins has produced 21 points total in his last five games. So, despite a matchup against a 49ers defense that’s allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to running backs since Week 9, Collins should remain on the bench.

More Sits

Mark Ingram vs. Cowboys (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL)

Tevin Coleman vs. Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mike Davis vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

