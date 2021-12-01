Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Conference Championship Betting Spotlight
College Football Conference Championships Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite is here to help you bet the winners of the college football conference championship matchups.
Author:

We’ve come to the end of the college football regular season.

It’s championship week, plus USC-Cal, which is sneaking in a game under the wire for what they both thought would help their bowl eligibility (it won’t).

As you’d assume with good teams at the end of the season, we’ve got pretty tight lines all around with only two double-digit spreads. The most surprising thing about the SEC title game is that Alabama’s 92-game streak as a favorite comes to an end in this game as it is a 6.5-point underdog. On talent, they certainly can compete with the goliath that is Georgia, but the Tide coming in as a David is just jarring to see on paper.

As the Composite has come to its season-end pending a trip to an exotic locale for a bowl game, we’re looking to rebound next season. We’ll change the offensive and defensive coordinators and retool some bells and whistles.

Last Week: 30-35, 46.2%
Season: 337-377-6, 47.2%

Jan 8, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before the 2018 CFP national championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Composite Best Bets

The process behind the picks is briefly explained in my Week 1 column

Favorites

ACC: Pittsburgh (-2.5) over Wake Forest
Conference USA: Western Kentucky (-3) over UTSA
MAC: Kent State (-3) over Northern Illinois
Mountain West: San Diego State (-5.5) over Utah State
Pac-12: Utah (-3) over Oregon
Sun Belt: Appalachian State (-3) over UL Lafayette

Dogs

Big 12: Baylor (+5.5) over Oklahoma State
SEC: Alabama (+6.5) over Georgia
USC (+4.5) over California

Big Dogs

AAC: Houston (+10) over Cincinnati
Big Ten: Iowa (+11) over Michigan

